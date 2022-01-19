Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

Erdogan signals thaw in Israel ties

AFPPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 08:22am
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during an agreements signing ceremony with Serbian President after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Tuesday. — AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during an agreements signing ceremony with Serbian President after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Tuesday. — AFP

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he is open to mending Turkey’s frayed ties with Israel following a reported drop in US support for a controversial Mediterranean gas pipeline.

Erdogan’s comments follow a year in which Turkey — battered by an economic crisis at home — has taken steps to improve relations with a host of regional rivals.

Turkey’s relations with Israel entered a deep freeze after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla destined for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

Israel and a group of countries, including Turkey’s historic rival Greece, then began work on a joint pipeline to bring eastern Mediterranean Sea gas to Europe.

Turkey strongly opposed the project and staked its own territorial claims on the region’s energy wealth. The pipeline was also supported by the former administration of US president Donald Trump. But Israeli and other media have reported that Washington privately informed Greece last week that current US President Joe Biden’s team no longer backed the pipeline project because it created regional tensions with Turkey.

“I think the US decided to pull back after looking at the (project’s) finances,” Erdogan said during a joint media appearance with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Erdogan said he was resurrecting talks with Israel on an old idea to bring Mediterranean gas to European clients via Turkey. “We can still do that,” Erdogan said.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2022 08:29am
They need Turkey more.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 19, 2022 08:35am
Only collaboration will bring true results in todays unipolar world. Very good Sir Erdogan.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Jan 19, 2022 08:40am
Ditched Pakistan again.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 19, 2022 08:44am
Erdogan is lion one day, and a mice the next day. When all else fails, sign a peace deal with Israel. If Jordan and Egypt can do it, why not Turkey?
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Jan 19, 2022 09:00am
After killing his own countries economy he is trying to reach US through Israel route. Israel doesn't really need him or anybody in entire OIC.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 19, 2022 09:00am
Even Turkey is making friends with Israel. Now Pakistan is left alone. Thanks IK for a very sensible foreign policy or lack thereof.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Jan 19, 2022 09:04am
Pakistan does not recognizes Israel. Why is golden brother Turkey warming up to Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 19, 2022 09:08am
Turkey willing to bend backwards now.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 19, 2022 09:08am
Turkey is going to bankrupt as its close friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 19, 2022 09:11am
@Fastrack, Turkey economy is collapsed. China can offer debt trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jan 19, 2022 09:13am
A collapsing currency makes some wannabe tough guys eat their words. Waiting for some other tough guys to do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 19, 2022 09:18am
Another embarassment for PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 19, 2022 09:21am
@Fastrack, Yes you are right. Thats why Turkey is on its knees to please Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Jan 19, 2022 09:30am
Forgot the Palestine cause for a little money? He probably never heard of it like IK on Uighurs .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2022 09:38am
@Fastrack, let’s also do the same ?? Why not?
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Jan 19, 2022 09:40am
@Fastrack, how can you tolerate this dear
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...
The establishment pivot
18 Jan, 2022

The establishment pivot

It is a sad reality that the power matrix continues to revolve around the establishment.
18 Jan, 2022

Remittances growth

THE hefty growth in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad continues to defy forecasts to the contrary. New State...
18 Jan, 2022

China-Iran deal

THE China-Iran strategic deal that has recently taken effect is more than just a long-term bilateral agreement...