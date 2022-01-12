PM Imran briefed on national security, Afghan situation during visit to ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad on Wednesday where a comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics, with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, was held.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the premier was accompanied by key federal ministers while Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.

The dignitaries were welcomed by ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, it added.

"The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the ISI for national security, stability and prosperity and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national Interest," the statement said.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Imran has visited the ISI headquarters after the appointment of Lieutenant General Anjum as the spymaster in October 2021.