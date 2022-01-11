Dawn Logo

Islamabad High Court orders capital authority to seal Monal Restaurant today

Tahir NaseerPublished January 11, 2022 - Updated January 11, 2022 01:43pm
A file photo of Monal Restaurant in Islamabad. — AFP
A file photo of Monal Restaurant in Islamabad. — AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered capital authorities to today seal off Monal Restaurant and take control of the Navy Golf Course built on encroached land, also declaring illegal the military’s claim to 8,000 acres of Margalla Hills National Park.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order to Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed while hearing a case related to encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park.

"This court will protect the wider public interest," the judge said.

The climate change secretary, who was present during the hearing, called for Islamabad's master plan to be made public.

Justice Minallah said all rules applied to the three wings of the armed forces and asked whether they were being implemented. He questioned whether the Pakistan Air Force had gotten approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the constructions it had carried out.

"It is possible that they might have some security concerns," he remarked.

The judge said the concerns of the defence secretary should also be heard and the law should be strictly implemented. "Seal Monal if its lease has ended," Justice Minallah added.

Following the judge's directives, CDA officials went to the restaurant to seal it.

The Environment Protection Agency was directed to submit a report on the damages caused by construction on the national park.

The IHC also ordered the CDA to take over the Margalla Greens Golf Club today.

"The defence secretary should inquire about the encroachments of the navy golf course [and] take action against those responsible," Justice Minallah said.

On November 9, the IHC had blamed several authorities for being complacent about the destruction of Margalla Hills National Park and the wildlife sanctuary. The court had also ordered a survey to be carried out on the damage and a report to be submitted.

Earlier that same month, the court had also asked the attorney general for Pakistan to explain if Messers Remount, the veterinary and farms directorate of the General Headquarters (GHQ), could legally own or manage state land within the protected area of the national park.

'Armed forces should not be controversial'

The court was informed at the hearing's outset by the additional attorney general (AAG) that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam could not appear since he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice Minallah asked the climate change secretary whether his job was "just to plant trees?", reminding that "the ministry has itself acknowledged that the state's land was encroached upon by private people."

"What should this court do? What is happening is surprising," the judge said.

Justice Minallah remarked that there was "lawlessness" abound in the 1400 square miles of the capital territory.

"Sectors of three armed forces [wings] (army, military, navy) have been formed. The armed forces should not be controversial in any way. It is not in the public interest," the judge remarked.

He said the law was clear on who could manage the lands of the armed forces, the manner in which they could do so, adding that the court would not allow anyone to make the armed forces controversial.

"National park area is a protected area and there can be no activity in it. No one can even cut grass in the national park area," the judge said.

At this point, Justice Minallah wondered that to whom a land of which there is neither any use nor purpose could go to. The AAG replied that it was the executive's job to determine that, to which the judge pointed out: "This is to be determined by the law, not the executive."

"No property can be in the name of any institution," the judge said. "This court has to protect the national park. The 8,000 acres of land is now part of the national park," he remarked.

Justice Minallah noted that the armed forces were not autonomous and were instead under the control of the Ministry of Defence.

The chief justice said the navy had built a golf course on encroached land which was not "a good thing". "Every citizen respects the armed forces. If they do this (encroaching on state property) then it will not send a good message," Justice Minallah remarked.

More to follow.

Overseas Pakistani
Jan 11, 2022 12:39pm
I will bring my hard earned money into if the courts implemented law in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jan 11, 2022 12:50pm
Well done Islamabad high court. Keep it up, thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar Khan
Jan 11, 2022 12:53pm
As much as I loved dining at this scenic park. It was the right decision. Margalla has valuable wildlife such as leopards, boars, and monkeys that need to be protected from encroachment.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Jan 11, 2022 01:00pm
Brave & just move by the court, one one hand government is fooling people with billion tre e tsunami slogans as if really some environmental work is happening, at the same time,even national parks are not spared from illegal encroachment.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Jan 11, 2022 01:05pm
Great job! Stay strong, your honour. Now see how the judge is made the target of propaganda and abuse.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthSeeker
Jan 11, 2022 01:12pm
why does armed forces needs to get into business ? nowhere in other country u see this !! pakistan is indeed unique
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Jan 11, 2022 01:13pm
This guy is a legend , he should be the PM of Pakistan to get rid of the decades of mess.way to go Mr Athar. Keep up the good work
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 11, 2022 01:15pm
Monal may not be as dangerous to environment as was to my pocket and my self-esteem, so bye bye fanciful people enjoying fanciful meals...
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Bhoi
Jan 11, 2022 01:17pm
islamabad-high-court-orders- capital-authority-to-seal-monal-restaurant-today “Excellent decision by IHC”
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jan 11, 2022 01:20pm
Please also do a crackdown on thousands of blatantly functioning quack clinics (Fake doctors, Fake clinics) which prevent Pakistan’s health sector from maturing. These Quack clinics have become family ‘businesses’ with ownership being passed from father to son.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jan 11, 2022 01:26pm
Wow ISB High court is doing what the courts need to do... Bravoo
Reply Recommend 0
Awais Shaikh
Jan 11, 2022 01:36pm
I may have loads of differences with the monal management, however, i have followed it closely and monal added to the identity of islamabad. It became a place to go in a country where tourism is still at infant stage. I am sure other regulatory duties or actions could have been taken to make it carbon neutral by calculating the carbon footprint and balancing it with actions taken to balance it out. Happens all over, why can't we do it. Demolishing won't fix much either. My two cents on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Jan 11, 2022 01:37pm
Temporarily. Pay off a few people and come back in business. It's pakistan after all.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Jan 11, 2022 01:39pm
WOW! First SC CJ and now IH CJ. These guys are on a mission. Thanks for protecting public interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Jan 11, 2022 01:41pm
Great, now seal SAFA Gold Mall.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jan 11, 2022 01:43pm
Now cat is out of the bag and it is obvious who is the real mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
sane
Jan 11, 2022 01:45pm
playing with fire
Reply Recommend 0

