Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2021

Two soldiers martyred in attack on check post in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 10:32am

Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces' check post in Balochistan's Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of district Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Fath, who hailed from Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The ISPR said a follow-up operation was in progress in the area to search for the terrorists.

"Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement said.

This is the second such incident in the province in the span of a month.

On December 14, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists attacked a post close to the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

On November 13, two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The caste problem in Pakistan

The caste problem in Pakistan

One often hears refrain that there is no such thing as caste in Pakistan, this rhetoric is completely out of touch with reality.

Opinion

Editorial

24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...
23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...