Two soldiers martyred in attack on check post in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces' check post in Balochistan's Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of district Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Fath, who hailed from Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The ISPR said a follow-up operation was in progress in the area to search for the terrorists.

"Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement said.

This is the second such incident in the province in the span of a month.

On December 14, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists attacked a post close to the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

On November 13, two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area.