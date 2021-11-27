Dawn Logo

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in KP's North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished November 27, 2021 - Updated November 27, 2021 07:33pm
A combination photo of Lance Naik Arif (L) and Naik Rehman (R). Photo courtesy ISPR
Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a military post in the Datta Khel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank, embraced martyrdom during an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists.

The ISPR said a search was being carried out in the area to "eliminate any terrorists found" there.

Earlier this week, two security personnel were martyred in a similar incident in Balochistan's Makran area.

According to the ISPR, a group of externally sponsored terrorists had opened fire on a check post of security forces in the Tump area of Makran on Wednesday. Security for­ces had responded with all available weapons, as a result of which the terrorists had suffered heavy losses, the statement added.

During the engagement, however, Sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and Sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly, the ISPR said.

On Monday, another security man was martyred in a clash with a gang of terrorists in Balochistan's Panjgur area, near the border with Iran.

An ISPR spokesperson, while confirming the incident to Dawn, had said that a group of terrorists had attacked a patrolling party of security forces in the area and Sepoy Jalil Khan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, was martyred in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

