LHC chief justice orders submission of challan in Sialkot lynching case

NAROWAL: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti directed Sialkot District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik to complete challan of the accused involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara and submit it to the court as soon as possible.

He gave the direction during a visit to the District Judicial Complex on Tuesday.

The CJ was accompanied by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Anwarul Haq Pinnu and LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmed Saeed.

DPO Malik gave a detailed briefing to the chief justice on the progress made so far in the lynching case of the Sri Lankan citizen.

The CJ also addressed the judicial officers in the committee room of the District and Sessions Court. He laid the foundation stone of the expansion plan of the Judicial Complex in Sialkot. An amount of Rs100m would be spent on construction of eight additional civil and family courts on 18 kanals land. DC Farooq and Exen Building Zahiruddin Babar briefed the CJ on the project.

Later, the chief justice laid the foundation stone of Judicial Complex to be constructed on 127 kanal land in the Pasrur tehsil at the cost of Rs350m.

District and Sessions Judge Jazila Aslam presented a souvenir to the LHC CJ.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2021