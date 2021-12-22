Sialkot lynching case: ATC extends remand of 34 suspects for another 13 days

NAROWAL: Gujranwala anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of the 34 suspects in the murder case of a Sri Lankan citizens at a Sialkot factory for 13 days.

Sialkot police presented 34 suspects in the murder case of Priyantha Kumara, general manager of a garments factory, before Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) after completion of their 15-day physical remand earlier granted by the court.

Police requested the ATC to extend the suspects’ remand for another 15 days.

However, the ATC Judge Natasha Naseem extended their remanded for 13 days and ordered the police to present them again on Jan 3.

According to police sources, a three-member team of Punjab Prosecution Department is assisting the Sialkot police in the case.

The sources said the police were trying to complete the investigation as soon as possible so that the trial in the case could begin by the end of January or the first week of February.

TWO KILLED: A man and a woman were killed and another biker was injured after two speeding motorcycles collided on Nawan Lahore Road near Neelam Chowk on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Abdul Rehman (16), a resident of Narang China village, was going to Badumali with his mother Sabran Bibi (60), when their bike collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, Sabran Bibi and Tariq (48), who was riding the other bike, died on the spot, while Abdul Rehman was seriously injured.

A Rescue 1122 team was called on the spot that provided first aid to the injured boy and shifted him to Narowal District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased, Tariq, was a resident of Gharial village.

Local police handed over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased persons after taking necessary legal action.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2021