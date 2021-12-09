Dawn Logo
Sri Lanka buries Priyantha Kumara in native village with state honours

Buddhist clergy performed religious rites at his home before police led a procession with his charred remains to the cemetery.
APUpdated 09 Dec, 2021 12:35pm

The body of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, who was tortured and set on fire by a mob in Sialkot last week over allegations of blasphemy, was buried in his native village with state honours on Wednesday.

Buddhist clergy performed religious rites at the home of Kumara before police led a procession in which family and friends carried the casket with his charred remains to the cemetery.

The road was decorated with condolence banners and white flags symbolising mourning.

Family members of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy take part in religious rites during his burial in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — AP
Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people and was dragged into the street and set on fire last Friday in Sialkot where he helped run a sports equipment factory. Workers at the factory accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Nilushi, the wife of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, prays with kids and family members during his funeral at the cemetery in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters
The victim’s brother, Arunasiri Wasantha Kumara Diyawadana, who also works as a technical director at a garment factory in Pakistan, said factories should have a secure environment.

“That was not happening in this particular case,” he said.

He called for an improvement in management practices so any dispute can be resolved before it is too late.

He said the two governments should determine “the actual root cause for this, either if it’s a religious matter or an industrial dispute, and accordingly they have to find a solution”.

Family members of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy carry his casket to a cemetery during his burial in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — AP
Police have arrested more than a hundred suspects in connection with Kumara's lynching, and Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised severe punishment for those found guilty.

Family members of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, carry his casket during the funeral at the cemetery in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters
The mother of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, reacts in front of his casket during the funeral in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters
Gavith, a son of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy places a portrait of his father on the casket during the burial in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — AP
Nilushi, the wife of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, cries in front of his casket during the funeral at the cemetery in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters
Nilushi, the wife of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, reacts in front of his casket during the funeral at the cemetery in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters
Family members of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy gather around the grave during his burial in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — AP
Header image: Nilushi, the wife of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot last Friday, sits with her kids at the funeral in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters

faizan
Dec 09, 2021 12:09pm
we are sorry for your loss family - i am sorry for your loss - May Allah give u all the patience and prosperity to the children. It is He looks after the affairs of everyone.
Today
Dec 09, 2021 12:10pm
RIP sir
Abid
Dec 09, 2021 12:11pm
Poor guy. His family must be ruing the day he came to this hellish country
Ghulam
Dec 09, 2021 12:12pm
World knows the actual face of Pakistan, and it is better if we get out of "state of denial". Mere lip service hasn't led us to anywhere and more cosmetics will not do anything good! Wake up from slumber, it is already toooo late!
Ali
Dec 09, 2021 12:14pm
Cannot wait for doomsday cause these monsters clearly aren't going to receive any punishment in this world.
point of view
Dec 09, 2021 12:14pm
The Sri Lankan Govt. may forgrt/ignore burning alive its national by Pakistani extremists due to diplomatic compulsions, however, the people of Sri Lanka will never forget this. They will feel fear whenever they will come to Pakistan.
Aruj
Dec 09, 2021 12:18pm
And all that Pakistan worries about is it’s image.
Aruj
Dec 09, 2021 12:20pm
A whole city ganged up on him. A whole city burnt him alive.
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Dec 09, 2021 12:21pm
What heart breaking pictures. I ask for forgiveness from The God Almighty and SriLankans as a Pakistani.
Aruj
Dec 09, 2021 12:24pm
Look how you completely and forever destroyed a family’s happiness.
Mumtaz Hassan
Dec 09, 2021 12:25pm
Rip sir....
shackles of slavery
Dec 09, 2021 12:26pm
Hope the victims brother moves out of pak soon, atleast till the radicals involved are given final punishment
HWH
Dec 09, 2021 12:28pm
There will be consequences of this on Pakistan.
Aruj
Dec 09, 2021 12:30pm
I pray for the safety and security of all foreigners in Pakistan. Please stay safe and take necessary precautions.
Bilal
Dec 09, 2021 12:31pm
@Abid, Refrain from calling Pakistan a hellish country.
Shaun
Dec 09, 2021 12:37pm
Now you know why Muslims are hated throughout the world. Things like these gives bad name to religion.
M. Saeed
Dec 09, 2021 12:37pm
RIP the young guest killed in the host country. Very touching scenes of a young incomplete life-end of a happy family.
Asim
Dec 09, 2021 12:40pm
I am sorry. Please forgive me and my Pakistani nation. Please forgive us. I have no words to describe my pain.
Shahud ur Rahman
Dec 09, 2021 12:41pm
As a Pakistani, I'm ashamed Sri Lanka, I couldn't face my sri lankan colleagues, since this brutality. and every day they meet me with a big smile and it makes me feel guilty more.
Alla Bux
Dec 09, 2021 12:41pm
In ALL the photographs I do not see our Ambassador? Why is not there? Did not our loud mouth FM tell him to be there? Why was not the FM there too? Shame on us.
Nasir S.
Dec 09, 2021 12:42pm
These powerful images are relayed around the world. Pakistan has no image left to protect to be honest.
Alla Bux
Dec 09, 2021 12:43pm
Our loud mouth FM does not miss a chance to excoriate India at every chance he gets. But at this funeral he should have been there on behalf our sorry Nation. But he no where to be found. Shame on him.
Saleem
Dec 09, 2021 12:43pm
I hope the FO can give some basic do’s and dont’s about Islam and Pakistan to every visa holder so that they don’t get into trouble once they land here.
MANSOOR
Dec 09, 2021 12:44pm
We are sorry. No amount of money will bring him back but as a Pakiatani the pain i am feeling for u and your family is unamiginable. Pakistan has failed you. May his soul rest in peace.
Janab
Dec 09, 2021 12:49pm
Pakistan has blood on its hands.
Vikas
Dec 09, 2021 12:50pm
Did anyone from the government of Pakistan go to Sri Lanka? Or too scared for domestic reasons?
Rabia
Dec 09, 2021 12:50pm
I am deeply ashamed and truly horrified at what happened. This was madness, cruelty and mob frenzy, not Islam. May the family of Mr. Kumara find peace, may he find peace. May our nation learn to discern right from wrong.
Pakwada
Dec 09, 2021 12:51pm
I personally think, Mr. Priyantha Kumara's family should receive a full state (from Pakistan) pension for next 50 years. Sorry for your loos sis.
rehan
Dec 09, 2021 12:52pm
My wife finally had enough and left never to return. This is not a country to live in any more hatred and toxic behaviour from the head of the state down to the simple man.
AZB
Dec 09, 2021 12:53pm
I am in tears looking at his kids, family. How humans can be so cruel and ignorant? What justification they have for this barbarism? How the killers will defend themselves in the Day of Judgement?
ILYAS
Dec 09, 2021 12:54pm
What an embarrassing day for us?
Tasawar Malik
Dec 09, 2021 12:54pm
Pakistan should give Priyantha Kumara national award posthumously.
Kamran Khan
Dec 09, 2021 12:54pm
@Aruj, do you ever condemn the RSS and Hundutva goons that lynch and murder muslims across India? Delhi roits recently and Gujrat roits when Modi was the CM, comes to mind.
The eastern neighbor
Dec 09, 2021 01:03pm
Don’t force your religious view on non Muslims ... heights of arrogance
Sheeraz Ali
Dec 09, 2021 01:04pm
It was not his body that buried but it was the trust of Sri Lankan natives in Pakistan which buried forever. So, whenever they contemplate to visit Pakistan they recall the tragic incident and feel fear.
bimal William
Dec 09, 2021 01:04pm
Islamophobia very much Exists when the world has seen this horrendous crime.
JF21
Dec 09, 2021 01:09pm
If a dead body in similar situation ends up in Pakistan the entire nation will be running on the streets like mad dogs chanting slogans against other religions.
riz12
Dec 09, 2021 01:09pm
Would so many commiserations have come had it been an Indian citizen? Nope, thankfully no Indians work in Pakistan.
Khan D
Dec 09, 2021 01:15pm
I am so angry. Our peace loving nation tore a family apart within minutes. Not just one person but 100's of them. To do this heinous crime, are we mentally stable as a community?
Lame
Dec 09, 2021 01:17pm
Pakistan is a extremists country.
Parag
Dec 09, 2021 01:18pm
@Kamran Khan, yes, india does it to control radical islamist, Pakistan should do the same. Or, are you cowRd to control the radicals.
