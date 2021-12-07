Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 07, 2021

'Un-Islamic and inhumane': Ulema condemn lynching of Sri Lankan national over blasphemy allegation

Dawn.comPublished December 7, 2021 - Updated December 7, 2021 02:52pm
Ulema hold a press conference with Sri Lankan high commissioner to Pakistan (sitting: second from left) at Sri Lankan embassy on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Ulema hold a press conference with Sri Lankan high commissioner to Pakistan (sitting: second from left) at Sri Lankan embassy on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Clerics from various schools of thought on Tuesday unanimously condemned the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, calling it "un-Islamic" and "extrajudicial" as they demanded that strict legal action will be meted out to those responsible.

Kumara, a senior manager in a factory in Sialkot, was tortured to death on Friday (Dec 3) by hundreds of protesters, including the factory employees, and his body was later burnt over allegations of blasphemy.

"It was an inhumane act, and to accuse someone of blasphemy without proof is not in accordance with the Shariah," said Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz as he read out a joint statement from ulema following their meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Islamabad.

He said all scholars from a variety of sects had gathered to express condolence and solidarity on the horrific incident. "This tragedy caused anger worldwide as the mob brutally killed a man and later burned his body."

Dr Ayaz termed the incident against the teaching of the Holy Quran, the Constitution as well as the laws of Pakistan, adding that "the act of some people brought shame to the people of Pakistan."

"The strictest possible legal action must be taken against these miscreants," he said.

He said there was no place for extremism and violence in Islam, and urged scholars to play their due role in uprooting the menace.

Dr Ayaz said ulema fully supported the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to award Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) to Malik Adnan — the man who had tried to shield Kumara from the violent mob, but in vain.

SL high commissioner satisfied with Pakistan's response

Earlier, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Wijewickrama called the Sialkot incident a "horrific and horrendous" act, but added that he was satisfied with the arrests made and the launching of legal proceedings.

"At the same time, I have seen that in the last three days people in Pakistan from all areas are condemning it (Kumara's lynching), and they all say that 'this is not Pakistan' and we believe it."

He acknowledged that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had both assisted each other on a number of occasions, adding that "this particular incident in Sialkot will not have any impact on the relations between the two countries."

The high commissioner also said that Kumara's family should be provided "adequate compensation".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27) Closed
krish
Dec 07, 2021 02:18pm
then why does it happen again and again. Bigots thrive only with govt support whether its pakistan india or bangladesh. its a matter of time before it happens again
Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 07, 2021 02:18pm
Good response by the scholars.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 07, 2021 02:19pm
Too little too late damage control
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 07, 2021 02:21pm
They are forced to sit there.
Recommend 0
Nauman
Dec 07, 2021 02:22pm
Im glad that these clerics have public with this. Now the killers needs to be brought to justice with full extent of the law.
Recommend 0
GhabranaHain
Dec 07, 2021 02:23pm
Taqqiya
Recommend 0
Abid
Dec 07, 2021 02:23pm
Why are we making the poor Sri Lankan high commissioner sit with these mullahs? To scare him?
Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 07, 2021 02:23pm
Too little. Too late.
Recommend 0
Concern
Dec 07, 2021 02:24pm
This is a vote winning statements by these people. These people are the real culprits behind brainwashing of people. Then they go and stand in elections after brainwashing the youth. The current government is absolute failure.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 07, 2021 02:27pm
Simply unimaginable in India. In fact its the religious fanatics that support and urge killings there.
Recommend 0
Taimoor
Dec 07, 2021 02:30pm
If calling it un-Islamic alone clears their conscience, then more power to them.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Dec 07, 2021 02:31pm
@Khan, They were doing from the day one. But your liberal media doesn't give them coverage.
Recommend 0
0qTtr
Dec 07, 2021 02:31pm
Why this issue should be endorsed through religious heads for a law and order situation Doesn't the constitution guarantee safety for all law abiding civilians in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 07, 2021 02:32pm
So who represents TLP amongst them?
Recommend 0
Hari Desk
Dec 07, 2021 02:37pm
IK statement missing
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 07, 2021 02:37pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 07, 2021 02:38pm
Lets see if a single culprit gets awarded a death penalty..... a few will be jailed and let off ....all of Pakistani society is nation of horrors, and a lost cause
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 07, 2021 02:38pm
Just lip service
Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 07, 2021 02:39pm
@Nauman, not happening. Its just lip service forced to say it.
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Dec 07, 2021 02:39pm
Was there anyone from TLP in the delegation
Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 07, 2021 02:39pm
No matter what these clerics say, Pakistan has turned into a deep state theocracy and where religion has become a commercial tool.
Recommend 0
Tripathy
Dec 07, 2021 02:40pm
I have a message for that pea brain Fast Track here on his comment " Murders are made PM,CM in India but not in Pakistan " . I want to ask, is PM of Pakistan arrested for this case or at least CM of Punjab where this incident took place ? Is any case going to be filed against the CM of Punjab ? Answer is No. In India case was filed against Modi despite being CM of Gujurat and he fought the case in Supreme Court under the Jurisdiction of Center being ruled by his opponents , came out clean.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Dec 07, 2021 02:44pm
All these are routine statements.
Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 07, 2021 02:44pm
... What is Article 9 of Constitution of Pakistan? Security of person. "No person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law." That is all that needs to be said.
Recommend 0
MAhmed DXB
Dec 07, 2021 02:48pm
Regardless of what these pseudo "ulema" say, they are equally to be blamed.
Recommend 0
Richard
Dec 07, 2021 02:50pm
@Fastrack, what ever your taking I think I need some
Recommend 0
Pops
Dec 07, 2021 02:53pm
@Fastrack, can you think of anything other than India in all your posts?
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Dec 2021

Losing fiscal discipline

ONE of the several changes proposed in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act of 2005, seeking major...
07 Dec 2021

Taliban brutality

LAST WEEK, the US, the Western countries and other allies joined hands to condemn the Afghan Taliban for the alleged...
Dangerous justification
Updated 07 Dec 2021

Dangerous justification

AT a time when millions worldwide are consumed with anger and despair over the barbaric lynching of a Sri Lankan...
Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...