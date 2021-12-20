Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

SBP tightens rules on buying foreign currency

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 07:26am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has amended its regulations regarding purchase of foreign currency, binding all exchange companies to ensure that no individual shall buy foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

According to a circular issued on Sunday, the amendments have been introduced to improve “documentation and transparency and to further strengthen the foreign exchange regulatory regime” for both mainstream and small (category B) exchange companies.

The amendments have been made to instructions contained in para 9 of chapter 3 and para 12 of chapter 8 of the Exchange Com­panies’ Manual, which sets out the scope of business of exchange companies.

Under these amendments, all exchange companies must ensure that any individual shall not purchase foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 per calendar year (or equivalent in other currencies) in the form of cash or outward remittances.

The SBP said these limits had been set considering the individual’s personal needs for foreign exchange.

However, a person can still send educational and medical expenses abroad worth up to $70,000 per calendar year and $50,000 per invoice from banks as per existing regulations.

If a person wants to send an amount exceeding these limits, they can approach the Foreign Exchange Operations Department of the SBP Banking Services Corporation through their bank.

In addition, the exchange companies shall now obtain supporting documents against the sale of foreign exchange exceeding $1,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) substantiating the purpose of the transaction. Besides, they must not perform transactions against authority letters.

The SBP circular further emphasised that the exchange companies “shall perform transactions only at authorised outlets of the company and shall not provide delivery services to the customers”.

There is no change in regulations with respect to foreign currency accounts of individuals.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
GAP
Dec 20, 2021 07:29am
Good. Better late than never
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2021 07:39am
Bad decision. It will push people to Hawala operators
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Dec 20, 2021 07:47am
Will see how long this policy can sustain ! Such bad governance. Disappointing
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...
19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...