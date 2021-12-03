Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 03, 2021

Sialkot mob lynches Sri Lankan factory worker to death, burns corpse over blasphemy allegations

Imran SadiqPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 06:04pm
A view of the site in Sialkot where a mob killed a man on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the site in Sialkot where a mob killed a man on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

A mob in Sialkot on Friday tortured a Sri Lankan man to death over blasphemy allegations before burning his body.

Speaking to the media hours after the incident alongside Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hassan Khawar and Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the lynching on "behalf of all ulemas" and said that it had "defaced Islam".

Ashrafi said that the country had laws when it comes to Namoos-i-Risalat (the sanctity of the Prophet). He said that those responsible for the incident had not served the country or Islam and had gone against the religion.

"The elements involved in the incident have tried to damage Islamic laws and teachings," he said, adding that the culprits will be punished for the "barbarism".

Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaks to the media alongside Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hassan Khawar and Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan. — DawnNewsTV
Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaks to the media alongside Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hassan Khawar and Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan. — DawnNewsTV

Offering his condolences to the victim's family, Ashrafi said that the country's religious scholars will hold a joint press conference at a later date. "We will also go to the Sri Lankan embassy for condolences."

He added that so far 50 people have been arrested and officials were working on identifying more culprits using CCTV footage. He said that an FIR of the incident will be registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Punjab IG said that police first received information of the incident at 11:26am and officials reached the scene at 11:46am. "We are probing the facts and also looking at the police response, whether there was any sort of delay," he said, adding that the incident was "sensitive and unfortunate".

Khawar said that officials were working on obtaining CCTV footage so that the culprits could be identified. He said that the regional police officer and the Gujranwala commissioner were at the site of the incident, adding that the IG had ordered officials to submit a report within 48 hours.

Hundreds attack factory manager

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory — who was a resident of the city — and burnt his body after killing him.

Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik identified the man as Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national.

Armagan Gondal, the Sialkot police chief, told the Associated Press that the factory workers had accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The manager was lynched by the mob inside the factory, Gondal said, citing initial information.

However, DPO Malik said police were still trying to determine what exactly prompted the mob to kill the Sri Lankan, whose remains were sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

Gujranwala RPO Imran Ahmar told reporters that police were carrying out an "in-depth" investigation into the incident, and that details would be shared after collecting complete evidence.

"Action will be taken as per the law against the individuals involved in the incident," he said, adding that it would be premature to comment on the motive before the investigation.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men and young boys gathered at the site, with groups of them chanting slogans.

Most of the people surrounding the burning corpse, based on footage seen by Dawn.com, were seen recording it.

Police have not yet commented on the possible motive behind the murder. A spokesperson for Sialkot police said details would be shared with the media after initial investigation.

Condemnations pour in

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet said he was "extremely shocked" at the "horrific Sialkot incident".

"I have instructed IG Police to thoroughly investigate it. No one is allowed to take [the] law in their hands. Rest assured, individuals involved in this inhumane act will not be spared!!" he wrote.

Buzdar earlier summoned a report from the inspector general of police and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," the chief minister said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari called the murder "horrific and condemnable".

"Mob violence cannot be acceptable under any circumstance as state has laws to deal with all offences. Punjab government's action must and will be firm and unambiguous," she tweeted.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and directed the Gujranwala regional police officer to reach the location immediately.

"The Sialkot DPO is present on the spot. All aspects of the incident should be investigated," the IGP said.

Hours after the incident was reported, political bigwigs from the ruling party as well as the opposition had yet to address it. Social media users, however, expressed shock over the gruesomeness of the murder and called the government's attention to the deplorable law and order situation in the country.

Human rights organisations also took notice of the incident.

Amnesty International said it was "deeply alarmed by the disturbing lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, allegedly due to a blasphemy accusation".

A similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shaken the country when a mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites.

Additional reporting by Imran Gabol.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (60) Closed
F
Dec 03, 2021 02:04pm
Only implementation of Rule of law with same zeil for common to eldest in long term can solve.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 03, 2021 02:07pm
One incident after another, country truly become wasteland, and why this happening ?, because people not trust on law anymore due to courts biasness.
Recommend 0
Jai
Dec 03, 2021 02:08pm
Naya Pakistan....!!!
Recommend 0
Xee
Dec 03, 2021 02:08pm
Welcome to Pakistan. A stateless society. More like a jungle. Humanity needs to be restored.
Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Dec 03, 2021 02:09pm
Minority members especially Ahmedis are already dragged out of Sialkot. EU should impose sanctions on Sialkot and should boycott their football as afterall it is EU and America that is sponsoring the extremism in Sialkot by giving them billions of rupees of football contracts.
Recommend 0
krishna kumar tiwari
Dec 03, 2021 02:10pm
Gruesome murder of friendly Sri Lankan citizen ,hope countries relation does not spoil
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 03, 2021 02:10pm
Pakistan is not even close to being a normal, modern nation. Barbarians live here.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
Unbelievable , there seems no hope for Pakistan to set I. The right direction. Law of the jungle prevails as always
Recommend 0
Rafay
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
Animals
Recommend 0
Vijaykumar
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
This is RAAAAAA's conspiracy to damage foreign investment prospects in Pakistan ...
Recommend 0
Fact checker
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
Good way to treat your guests !!
Recommend 0
ImK
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shook the country when an angry mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites Was anyone punished in that crime?
Recommend 0
Ajab Dr
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
Blasphemy term will be advertised soon..just wait for it
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:13pm
Not a word from any source why the Mob attacked and killed the Sri Lanken. Not statement or eye witness accounts, not even any comment from the plant where this man worked! What a shoddy journalism, where no one even tried to find out the basis for the incident, before publishing the story, which only boils the blood on either side.
Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 03, 2021 02:13pm
No oine is safe in pakstan
Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Hope Sri Lanka take a note of the incident in his friendly country.
Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Jungle Raaj.
Recommend 0
Pac Bell
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
This is what happens when the state settles with groups like TLP. Very sad and despicable act.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Worse happens in neighbouring country. They honor the criminals, while Pakistan takes thenlm to task.
Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Punjab has become a Hub of religious fanatics due to complacent attitude shown by PTI government.
Recommend 0
Surya
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Pakistan is never safe for people from other religions. Very safe incident but not a surprise in IK’s Pakistan
Recommend 0
Nayapak
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Naya pakistan
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Just another day in the Land of the Pure.
Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
This Incident will brings Pakistan under International Threat on Economy, Sanctions and GSP Plus. The Culprits should be put behind the Bars without any further delay.
Recommend 0
Zeeshdxb
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
What kind of people are these?
Recommend 0
Air
Dec 03, 2021 02:16pm
Thankyou Jinnah
Recommend 0
Justice seeker
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
Pakistan se zinda bhag
Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
Home , mullah or school. I wonder where we are taught this intolerance and brutality.
Recommend 0
Virat Daine
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
and Pakistanis talk about human rights lol
Recommend 0
Negi
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
and then you say why people don't come to your country and play...
Recommend 0
Harry
Dec 03, 2021 02:19pm
Mind is polluted with education. I don’t think much pak can do as they chose wrong path long back
Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 03, 2021 02:19pm
Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 03, 2021 02:20pm
A gruesome act of murder.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
The assets of Establishment and PTI are bringing good name to whole Pakistan. This will be the headline in coming days in India, Srilanka and so many countries and Muslims of those countries will have to answer the questions unfortunately. Islam is in threat because of these fanatics and not because of Non Muslims.
Recommend 0
Zahra
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Ban TLP! Ban TLP! Ban TLP! How long do we have to tolerate these terrorists!
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Result of agreement with ????
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Naya Pakistan !!
Recommend 0
Sk
Dec 03, 2021 02:23pm
Very sad .. Sri Lanka is good friend of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Girish
Dec 03, 2021 02:25pm
Sickness has gone to next levels.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 03, 2021 02:25pm
Very tolerant society!
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 03, 2021 02:26pm
Barbaric act. All foreigners and overseas Pakistanis must think million times before visiting Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Utopian
Dec 03, 2021 02:27pm
Not surprised. But surprised that someone outside Pakistan was ready to work in a country like Pakistan!!
Recommend 0
HelloThere
Dec 03, 2021 02:27pm
Sri Lanka govt should take this up. IK has no control on mob, he surrenders them everytime
Recommend 0
Salim
Dec 03, 2021 02:28pm
These are the real faces of PTI supporter's and their goons who follow Imran khan with all their heart
Recommend 0
nadeem
Dec 03, 2021 02:28pm
Pakistani version of RSS!!!
Recommend 0
John
Dec 03, 2021 02:29pm
pakistan should be declared a dangerous country for non muslims , all non muslims should leave paksitan
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 03, 2021 02:29pm
Street justice, A very dangerous tendency, when the justice system of a country fails and people loose trust and confidence in judges, than they resort to street justice and take law into their hands.
Recommend 0
To be honest
Dec 03, 2021 02:31pm
a shameful act, a thorough investigation should be conducted, to see if an opportunist has attempted to ignite religious hatred. Apparently it does not look like a work of a religious outfit, but who knows
Recommend 0
Real time
Dec 03, 2021 02:31pm
And you worry about human rights in neighbouring country. A shame.
Recommend 0
Sangun
Dec 03, 2021 02:33pm
Extremists society where there's no law and order
Recommend 0
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 03, 2021 02:33pm
With poverty, inflation and unrest in the country, only animals will roam
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:34pm
Shame on those who rule this country. It has become a living hell. It is happening because the government and our security institutions are afraid of these monsters. One can just imagine what the outer world thinks about Pakistan. It is all getting out of hand while everyone is only interested in that how many billions can he loot and move abroad after retirement.
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 03, 2021 02:36pm
40yrs of Nawaz and Zardari gave us extremism, overall instability and gave nothing in return only depression.
Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Dec 03, 2021 02:36pm
Shocking crime. Uncivilized behaviour - what is it with Sialkot and mob lynching.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
Do you know what I hate the most? It is when some chief minister or the Prime minister has to take notice of crimes. It shows that your police is such a corrupt force that it only acts when you take notice and order an investigation. What a shame.
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
Ban TLP
Recommend 0
Nasir Askar
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
And we are still animals in human clothing
Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Dec 03, 2021 02:39pm
@krishna kumar tiwari, The nationality of the poor victim is irrelevant when considering such barbaric crime. In 2010 they did it to 2 local youths.
Recommend 0
Embryo
Dec 03, 2021 02:40pm
Reputation of Sialkot is permanently damaged. Most intolerant people.
Recommend 0
Anwar
Dec 03, 2021 02:41pm
I have lost hope in this country
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...
02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...