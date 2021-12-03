Dawn Logo

Construction of educational institutes, hospitals on main roads in Rawalpindi banned

Aamir YasinPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 10:23am
RAWALPINDI: Divisional Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday imposed a ban on approval for construction of educational institutions and health facilities on main roads to avoid rush and accidents on roads.

“New approval should not be given for construction of schools, colleges and hospitals on the main road. All schools and hospitals must have four road-cross assistants,” he said and directed the deputy commissioners of four districts of Rawalpindi Division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to make sure that assistant commissioners of the division become a part of traffic awareness in their respective districts.

Schools located in rented buildings should change their location immediately, change orders should be issued and the condition of an assistant on the road will also apply to hospitals, he said.

The commissioner along with Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmed was chairing a review meeting on improving the traffic system and current situation in Rawalpindi Division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali, city police officer, secretary Regional Transport Authority, director excise, deputy director (information) and traffic police officials.

The meeting was held after the Punjab chief secretary expressed concern over the recent deaths of four children in a traffic accident in Bahawalpur.

He issued strict instructions to improve the traffic system in all 36 districts of the province so that such a tragic incident does not happen in the future.

He told commissioners that all schools located on the main road should have their four road-cross assistants to help them cross the road.

In collaboration with the district administration, a collective awareness campaign on road safety will be launched in which Rescue 1122, motor vehicle examiner, assistant commissioners and DCs will visit schools and colleges to give lectures.

The commissioner said that a team consisting of traffic police, Rescue 1122 and highway officials should be formed to conduct a traffic audit.

All dark spots on the road should be identified and in this regard, services of a traffic sergeant should be sought, Mr Shah said, adding “At least two drivers should be kept in long route buses and strict action should be taken against the workshops in which trolleys are installed in front of moon vehicles so as to prevent its manufacturing which causes accidents and endangers the lives and property of the people”.

RPO Ahmed said every year 18 to 20,000 people become disabled after getting into traffic accidents and this ratio is higher than the number of those killed.

Wearing seat belts while driving and wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle could reduce the number of accidents to some extent, he said, adding it was important to provide awareness on road safety education, traffic enforcement and the environment.

He also stressed the importance of conducting road safety audits.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2021

