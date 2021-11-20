Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 20, 2021

Balochistan Assembly concerned over disappearance of students

Saleem ShahidPublished November 20, 2021 - Updated November 20, 2021 09:15am
Parliamentarians are seen during a session of the Balochistan Assembly. — Online/File
Parliamentarians are seen during a session of the Balochistan Assembly. — Online/File

QUETTA: Opposition and treasury benches in the Balochistan Assembly on Friday expre­ssed concern over the disappearance of two university students and asked the authorities to get them recovered immediately.

On the first day of the winter session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani took up the issue on a point of order and said earlier people had disappeared from different areas, but now students had started going missing from educational institutions.

“Disappearance of students from Balochistan University is a very serious matter which could not be ignored,” he said.

Both the students have been missing since Nov 1.

Speaking on the issue, provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said he was not satisfied with the vice chancellor’s report regarding abduction of students.

He said the IG police had assured that the students were not in police custody. “It is the responsibility of the state to recover the missing students,” he added.

“The deployment of security forces has been reduced in educational institutions of Balochistan. If there is any allegation against the missing students they should be brought before a court of law,” Mr Khetran said.

Assembly member Akhtar Hussain Langau said no arrest could be made without the permission of the vice chancellor.

Another member Mir Zabid Ali Reki said that during the tenure of former chief minister Jam Kamal, the ministers held tenders in droves. “After the formation of new cabinet, these tenders should be cancelled,” he said.

The assembly unanimously approved two resolutions regarding establishment of a traffic engineering bureau in Quetta and a Passport Office in Washuk. Nasrullah Zairay presented the resolutions.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening gas crunch
Updated 20 Nov 2021

Worsening gas crunch

PAKISTAN is on the verge of a massive gas crunch as temperatures begin to fall in most parts of the country, forcing...
20 Nov 2021

New Covid surge

PARTS of Europe and the US have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, sparking fears of a fourth or fifth wave in several...
20 Nov 2021

Supporting the young

INDEED, a child living in Pakistan has many challenges to surmount even before she reaches adulthood and often ...
Bulldozing legislation
Updated 19 Nov 2021

Bulldozing legislation

Certainly, bypassing parliament is hardly the sole preserve of this government.
19 Nov 2021

Most polluted city

LAHORE is choking on smog these days. The metropolis is consistently being ranked as the world’s worst city for ...
19 Nov 2021

Protests in Gwadar

UNTIL recently, mass protests in Balochistan — other than in Quetta by the beleaguered Hazara community — were...