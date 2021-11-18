Dawn Logo

Abbasi calls for constitutional amendment to apply Article 6 on 'stealing of elections'

Dawn.comPublished November 18, 2021 - Updated November 18, 2021 02:18pm
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to media in Karachi on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday suggested that a constitutional amendment be made to apply Article 6 of the Constitution — which deals with treason — on anyone found "stealing the elections".

The PML-N leader made these remarks referring to a controversial bill on electoral reforms passed during the joint sitting of parliament a day ago, which paved way for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next elections. The legislation was strongly rejected by the opposition, which alleged that the government was trying to rig the elections through the use of electronic machines.

Talking to the media in Karachi today, Abbasi said "elections are [often] stolen here and the only way to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan is to bring a constitutional amendment."

Read more: Govt powers through 33 crucial bills in joint session; allows voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, use of EVMs

He accused the government of attempting to bring the Election Commission of Pakistan under its control through the passage of the EVM bill.

He said the electronic voting machines have failed worldwide, while in Pakistan the government was adamant to waste public money on such experiments.

"The electoral process in Pakistan is not controversial, but the mechanism to hold polls is. But, we are now even making election process tainted," he added.

'EVMs will erase the evidence'

The PML-N leader feared that the EVMs would even erase the evidence [of rigging], saying "stealing elections will remain a crime regardless of any tactic used by the government."

He recalled that the National Assembly speaker had sent opposition parties a letter seeking consensus of all political parties for passage of bills in the parliament.

"We agreed to it and said the so-called electoral reform bills should also be sent to Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms in view of the practice of the past. But the speaker did not respond to us on this," Abbasi moaned.

'Electronic voting system in NA rotten for 35 years'

Abbasi said an electronic voting system had been in place in the National Assembly for 35 years but it could not be used even once for the voting of 342 people. "How could we then employ the EVMs to conduct voting of 230 million people?"

He rued that the opposition members were denied a chance to speak in the assembly session, saying "we cannot even talk about the flaws in the system. This is the situation of our parliament."

'Waiting for a suo motu notice'

Meanwhile, Abbasi said startling revelations of the ex-Gilgit Baltistan chief judge against former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar warranted an immediate probe. "But, has any commission been formed? Has the Supreme Judicial Council taken notice?"

Also read: 'If Nawaz can go to jail, why can't Saqib Nisar?': Abbasi seeks suo motu on denial of bail to Maryam, Nawaz

He said he was waiting for the suo motu notice on the matter, saying "it is a test of the judiciary now".

Comments (5)
500 characters
M. Saeed
Nov 18, 2021 02:23pm
Agreed. Stealing of elections by any means should be charged as treason, on any political party or by any other means.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 18, 2021 02:29pm
shameful opposition without any margin of self respect. Shamim is Nawaz's aide and party member, who will believe his notarized statement and when he kept quiet for years. ex pm Shahid who couldn't win from his home town is now out in clear day light. its for people to decide who cares for nation and who doesn't.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malki
Nov 18, 2021 03:00pm
Abassi once again sowing lies. EVMS have not failed as claimed
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 18, 2021 03:03pm
Opposition is the epitome of the saying “Rules for thee but not for me”
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 18, 2021 03:07pm
Well if that is the case than PMLN and PPP should be applied with article 6 on immediate basis
Reply Recommend 0

