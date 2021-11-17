Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2021

Govt powers through 33 crucial bills in joint session; allows voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, use of EVMs

Dawn.com | Nadir Guramani | Fahad ChaudhryPublished November 17, 2021 - Updated November 17, 2021 08:42pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan in attendance at the joint session of parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Amid fervent protest by the opposition, the government on Wednesday managed to bulldoze amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, in the joint session of parliament, thereby allowing the use of electronic voting machines and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

This prompted the opposition to tear copies of the agenda and walk out of the session in protest. Lawmakers also gathered around the treasury benches, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

In order to avoid a situation where lawmakers from the opposition and government got into a physical altercation, the sergeants-at-arms were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder to create a barrier between the two sides.

The opposition argued that as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the government required a majority of the total membership of the NA and Senate to get a bill passed in a joint session, which amounts to 222 members. However, the government side contended that as per Article 72 of the Constitution, it required a simple majority of the members present during a joint sitting to get a bill passed. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser ruled that the Constitution held precedence over the Rules.

Earlier, the bill on the use of EVMs was deferred at the request of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, but it was later taken up again and put up to a vote.

The government then barrelled ahead with numerous other important bills including:

  • The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021
  • The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
  • The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 4)
  • The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 7)
  • The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
  • The Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021
  • The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2021
  • The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021
  • The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021

The following bills presented through supplementary agenda were also passed:

  • The Islamabad Food Safety Authority Bill
  • The Greek, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners Bill, 2021
  • The Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment) Bill
  • The Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

A total of 33 bills were approved, including two opposition bills — the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021, presented by the PML-N's Syed Javed Hasnain, and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021, presented by PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz.

One bill — the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — was deferred.

The speaker then prorogued the joint session for an indefinite period.

ICJ review and reconsideration bill passed

The parliament in today's joint sitting also passed a bill to provide for the right of review and reconsideration in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to bring into effect the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, was moved by Law Minister Farogh Nasim. It was passed with a majority vote.

Lawmakers attend the parliament joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the government of India initiated proceedings against Pakistan in the ICJ concerning alleged violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations in the matter of the detention and trial of an Indian national, Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav of Indian spy agency RAW, who was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan in April 2017.

The ICJ gave its judgment on July 17, 2019, wherein it observed that Pakistan was under an obligation to provide by means of its own choosing effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav, so as to ensure that full weight was given to the effect of the violation of the rights set forth in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, taking account of paragraphs 139, 145 and 146 of the judgment.

In order to give full effect to the said judgment, it is necessary that a mechanism for review and reconsideration of Pakistan's own choice be provided.

'Evil and vicious machines'

As the session started at around noon, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed electronic voting machines (EVMs) "evil and vicious machines" and accused the government of not being sincere in creating a consensus on electoral reforms.

Addressing the joint session of parliament, Shehbaz said that the government and its allies wanted to bulldoze important bills. He termed it "illegal" and said that it was equivalent to spoiling the traditions of parliament.

Shehbaz, who had earlier today written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser airing his grievances about the haste in passing the bills without a consensus, said that initially the joint session was delayed after the government said it would consult with the opposition on the issue.

"You sent a letter to me and the whole joint opposition," he said, adding that in response he submitted a comprehensive answer with "great suggestions". "But speaker, you cancelled your contact and we received no answer from you."

Commenting on the proposal for consultations, he called it a "ploy to buy time" so that the government could secure the votes it needed. "You had no intention of doing consultations on the issue."

He said that there are always allegations of rigging during the elections. "This is the first time in history that there are allegations of rigging before the elections."

He claimed that the "selected government" wanted to introduce EVMs because it can no longer ask the people for votes.

Talking about the results transmission system (RTS), the opposition leader said that the government came into power in 2018 using the 'road transport system'. "Now the road transport system is being abandoned for the evil [and] vicious machine."

Shehbaz asked the speaker to defer the joint session so “comprehensive consultation” could take place on the matter of electoral reforms.

Addressing Qaiser, Shehbaz said that the people will not forgive him if he allowed the bills to be bulldozed in today's session and urged him to recognise his responsibility as speaker of the House. He also decried the "illegal and unconstitutional" way the bills were presented.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is responsible for carrying out fair and transparent elections, had also expressed its reservations about EVMs. "They want to pass these laws despite their reservations."

He said that the party that had once talked about democracy, transparency and change, now wanted to pass "black laws".

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the joint session of parliament. — DawnNewsTV
"If you allow this black law to be passed, then Pakistan will be severely damaged for which responsibility will be on you and them," he said while addressing Qaiser.

Shehbaz also stated that the several countries had rejected the "evil and vicious machines".

"If the government used the energy that it is spending on this issue to tackle inflation, then we might have seen a difference. But they are not concerned. They are only concerned with remaining in power without securing the people's vote."

'EVMs will be used to bury evil, vicious designs'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi began his speech by calling it a "historic day", stating that parliament will pass laws to make the electoral process "clean and transparent".

"Shehbaz said that the government wanted to introduce a black law. Absolutely not, the government wants to wash away the blackness of the past."

The minister added that the government did not want to bulldoze legislation, and said that they had consulted opposition members so that their reservations could be incorporated into the bills. "You didn't pay attention."

Qureshi also rejected the impression that the government had previously cancelled the session because it did not have the numbers. "If we didn't have the numbers, then how are we presenting these bills today? There is solidarity in government ranks and our allies are standing with us."

He said that the government followed legislative procedures, adding that the session was adjourned to remove the questions some of their allies had.

"You call EVMs 'evil and vicious machines' and that is your right. But EVMs are not evil and vicious machines, they are being introduced to bury evil and vicious designs." He said that the government wanted to prioritise a credible and transparent electoral process.

The minister said that overseas Pakistanis were the nation's asset and the government wanted to involve them in policy and decision-making.

Following Qureshi's address, there was a heated exchange between NA Speaker Qaiser and a parliamentarian. Qaiser warned the member of suspension and told him to "stay within your limits".

"Is this the [right] way to talk?" the NA Speaker remarked before inviting PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver his speech.

Bilawal criticises 'one-sided reforms'

Addressing the session, Bilawal criticised the government's "one-sided" electoral reforms which have never before been seen in the country's history.

He said that during the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N had a two-third majority. "If that government had unilaterally decided and used the majority to force reforms, then the PTI and the PPP would not have been able to do anything.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the joint session. — DawnNewsTV
"If they had decided to introduce a Constitutional amendment, then we would have to accept their decision. But they achieved a consensus," he said.

He said that if the government had followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, then the opposition would have taken part in the legislation process. "If we carried out reforms together then the next election would not be controversial and it would have been Khan Sahab's success."

However, he said that the opposition would not accept the results of the next election if the government continued in the manner it was proceeding in.

He said that the PML-N and the PPP supported giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. "Despite this, the government wants to carry out one-sided legislation."

Bilawal noted that overseas Pakistanis had representation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and called for introducing a similar system.

"How can we accept your suggestion where Pakistanis sitting in Paris, California and Britain decide for the people of Karachi and the tribal areas? They should have their own electoral college."

He said that the government's efforts, that were based on bad intentions, had been underway for some time and said that it had given an NRO to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"If you have to give relief to anyone then it should be the poor people of Pakistan who are facing a multitude of problems [...] how can you expect that we will permit you to use this House to give an NRO to that Indian spy?"

Govt laying basis of discord

Speaking next, JUI-F's Maulana Asad Mahmood accused the government of laying the basis of discord and chaos by introducing such laws, adding that if the government bulldozed the legislation, the nation would not accept it.

The JUI-F lawmaker warned that a law, which had become controversial even before passage, would lead to protests in the country for which the government and its supporters would be held responsible. He advised the government not to pass the law in haste.

This picture shows lawmakers attending the joint session. — DawnNewsTV
When it was his turn to speak, MNA Mohsin Dawar — an activist of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement — reminded the lawmakers that one of their colleagues, Ali Wazir, was not present in the session.

"It is sad and shameful that Ali Wazir is not present in this house," he lamented, adding that while negotiations were being done with groups such as the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and even the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, MNA Ali Wazir was languishing in jail for his one speech.

"It is sad that Waziristan is not represented here," he said, adding that any legislation on the conduct of elections must be done with the consensus of all lawmakers as has been the case in the past.

Bill presented in session

After the speeches, Awan presented the bill to amend the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021]. The lawmakers present in the session voted on whether the bill should be tabled in the Assembly.

Those lawmakers who were in agreement stood up in their seats while those opposed to the motion remained seated.

Some time later, the speaker announced that the motion to present the bill had been passed with 221 lawmakers voting for and 203 against it.

However, the opposition claimed that the counting had discrepancies and that the prime minister's advisers, who are not in fact elected officials, had also been included in the count. At this, the speaker ordered a recount.

Govt confident of passing bills

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived at Parliament House shortly before the session was expected to begin, was hounded by the media as he made his way to chair a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary team but remained tight-lipped. The government's coalition partners were also part of the meeting.

"You are conducting so many meetings. Are you worried about something despite having a majority?" asked a reporter.

"Who is meeting people?" PM Imran shot back as he appeared to discourage the impression that he had to convince his allies for support in today’s session.

"When a sportsman steps onto the playing field, he is prepared for every possible outcome and vows to perform better than his opponent," he added.

Speaking to the media after the parliamentary party meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier had thanked the government's allies for their support as well as lawmakers who had managed to arrive despite personal circumstances.

Chaudhry said lawmakers had expressed confidence in the premier's leadership, which would be reflected in the joint session. He said that the bills the government would table would be "easily passed".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also spoke to the media at Parliament House, said that the government had complete trust in its allies. "We trust them because the people of their constituencies have given them the mandate," he said.

He said that the government wanted fair and transparent polls which would strengthen democracy in the country. The minister said that the government wanted to protect the rights of the people, which was the basic responsibility of legislators.

Shehbaz writes letter to NA speaker

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday evening — met with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's chamber. The two also attended a parliamentary meeting of the joint opposition.

Later, a delegation of opposition leaders called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and handed over a letter written by Shehbaz,

In the letter, the PML-N president said that he had provided a comprehensive proposal to achieve consensus on the bills. "Unfortunately, no response was received from your side which creates doubts about your intentions," he said.

"Instead of considering our proposal to achieve consensus on the bills, late last night we received less than 16 hours notice from your office that the joint sitting of Parliament had been called to meet at 12pm today. Is this how consensus on issues of national importance is achieved?" he asked.

He said that the bills being considered today included amendments to the election laws. "We want to remind you that in the history of Pakistan, legislation regarding elections has never been done in this unilateral manner; election laws have always been made with extensive consultation and consensus with all parties in parliament," Shehbaz said.

"Your partisan conduct in handling these bills of national importance and the joint sitting removed our confidence in you as custodian of the House. We therefore demand that you take immediate action to rectify this egregious wrong before today's joint sitting is convened," he wrote.

Additional input by APP.

Justice
Nov 17, 2021 12:07pm
OK. We will watch the session..
Reply Recommend 0
Michael Jackson
Nov 17, 2021 12:23pm
A terrified awam has braced themselves for another "tabdeeli".
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Nov 17, 2021 12:28pm
and remember, today is the last date for outgoing DG, so it must happen today or never.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Nov 17, 2021 12:43pm
Hmmm, why opposition is talking like they are going to loose?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2021 12:46pm
IK government will fall today
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Nov 17, 2021 12:58pm
EVM's are a recipe for political disaster, Pakistan is simply not ready for EVM....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dalaria
Nov 17, 2021 01:12pm
Well the opposition is also a sports man in politics, dumb comments by our Leader
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Nov 17, 2021 02:03pm
cry as much as u can... today we will see either the bills passed or fall of assembly...in both cases IK will win !!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Fawwad Raza
Nov 17, 2021 02:35pm
This EVM will be gift for future of Pakistan and democracy. Say no to THAPA elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 17, 2021 02:36pm
Only way forward for fair and clean elections is via EVM
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2021 02:46pm
What else can the hand-picked, self-appointed, crooked, cruel, cunning, corrupt, crazy, crafty and criminal "movers and shakers" of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed and Larkana-based hierarchy of the so-called political party PPP of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan say at this crucial, caviling, critical, carping & compelling point in time & history to look busy, stay afloat, rally support, mislead the public, get counted & above all, remain in the powerful multi-media limelight?
Reply Recommend 0
SHAKEEL KHAN
Nov 17, 2021 02:52pm
I am overseas Pakistani and I think Bilawal is right by saying, Overseas Pakistani should have their own electoral college.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 17, 2021 02:56pm
@Zulfqar Ahmed , Pakistan is ready for clean and fair election via EVM. Maybe you are not?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 17, 2021 02:58pm
Tantrums tantrums & tantrums, a small business community called “ Delhi Punjabi Saudagran Karachi” whose member is also Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail Esq., is conducting election on Sunday 21, 2021 with choice for voter either to vote manually or electronically. Our ECP can learn from this smart community.
Reply Recommend 0
MR MUSTANSIR KASIM
Nov 17, 2021 03:03pm
these thieves do not want the fair election
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 17, 2021 03:07pm
EVM's or no EVM's , Pakistanis have no choice because all those who can compete in elections are the same .
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Nov 17, 2021 03:13pm
Good Bilawal boycott...we will get rid of corrupt PPP Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 17, 2021 03:17pm
@Syed Fawwad Raza, gift for easy rigging
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 17, 2021 04:42pm
Overseas get the right first time in the history of Pakistan to cast their votes via EVM. Hat off to PM Imran Khan and his team. It stops corruption during voting across the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 17, 2021 04:42pm
B will not abandon his project.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 17, 2021 04:42pm
@Michael Jackson , civilized countries use it. Why you are afraid of this machine.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 17, 2021 04:43pm
@Zulfqar Ahmed , it is not bad for any civilized country-why it is bad for you?
Reply Recommend 0
masood hussain
Nov 17, 2021 04:43pm
Way to go
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 17, 2021 04:45pm
So PTI is admitting that the 2018 elections were rigged!!
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 17, 2021 04:46pm
Hope Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi land records are also in the pipeline.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 17, 2021 04:47pm
Good news for democracy and, no wonder, opposition are making noises and shedding crocodile's tears. Well done PTI and PM!
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Nov 17, 2021 04:47pm
Such a great news, Go PMIK. As an overseas Pakistani, I will now gladly vote for this great man. Almost all my friends and their faimilies will too except a very few that still support that thief Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Nov 17, 2021 04:49pm
Why they are crying like babies, the world is moving towards digitalization, and this is the time we should also opt for this. Further, overseas Pakistanis should also have a right to vote. Great win for Khan sb
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 17, 2021 04:51pm
We the large overseas Pakistanis have every right to vote in elections to help root out corruption and Mafia… hope Zardari and Sharifs are listening and getting very scared!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Ullah Khan
Nov 17, 2021 04:52pm
Since last year the government has found the recipe to tackle opposition Senate majority, legislation process has started moving again. Opposition tactics was to further delay the election amendment to give ECP ground not to conduct elections as per the amended law.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Nov 17, 2021 04:55pm
EVM or no EVM we all know who decides elections in Pakistan. So why the fuss?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 17, 2021 04:59pm
No need for elections now, selectors can program EVMs and I-voting votes as they want.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Nov 17, 2021 05:02pm
So the next rigging will be thru EVM...... atleast we r embracing technology
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 17, 2021 05:09pm
More avenues for vote manipulation! But if vote brings out the kind of govts we have seen in last 70 years, it doesnot matter at all!
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Arshad
Nov 17, 2021 05:11pm
In our everyday life where ever we want to improve we start to use technology (i.e or in other words improve infrastructure to enforce processes). Technology has always changed the world for better. I never understood whats wrong with using EVMs, (of course there are faults in technology which you fix once you start using it) the only reason I can think of is we don't want to improve this process so we are always speaking against it.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Nov 17, 2021 05:11pm
This is sad that PTI is only worried to get Extention for next 5 years through enforced EVMs, despite having rocketed high basic necessities prices, unemployment, and issues regarding external and internal national security matters.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 17, 2021 05:11pm
2023 elections becomes controversial today.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 17, 2021 05:11pm
Congratulations to all overseas Pakistanis. You’re patriotic people and finally you got the right that was long overdue.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Nov 17, 2021 05:12pm
I’m overseas Pakistani and I’ll never vote for PTI
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 17, 2021 05:15pm
ALL PDM and PPP should resign instead of destroying the country through their mafia groups
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2021 05:16pm
Landmark bills passed. Congrats to PTI Govt. Another shameful defeat to the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 17, 2021 05:18pm
Another shambles
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2021 05:26pm
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 17, 2021 05:32pm
And it happened, what was suppose to happen. The type of confidence IK came with, this was predicted. Sooner or later, we will have to accept this huge change.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Sheikh
Nov 17, 2021 05:33pm
@SHAKEEL KHAN, I am an overseas Pakistani and fully support thr right to vote given to overseas Pakistanis by this current government. We'll done Imran Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 17, 2021 05:34pm
We should put an EVM in each oversees convenient stores.
Reply Recommend 0
Fenced Voter
Nov 17, 2021 05:37pm
What a sad day for democracy. PTI moves in desperate measures to gain votes it’s lost support and gain from people whom don’t even live in Pakistan. I too live abroad and feel there should be an electoral college for overseas Palistani’s..
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 17, 2021 05:43pm
EVM or no EVM. Front man always decided by someone else not by the voters.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Nov 17, 2021 05:48pm
IK thinks the votes of overseas Pakistanis will get him re-elected next time. But he is wrong. There are not enough overseas Pakistanis to get that done. IK needs to make changes within Pakistan which are seen by everyone and benefit everyone. So far nothing is visible that helps the entire population.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Nov 17, 2021 05:48pm
So, the losers will always have one more reason to blame.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Nov 17, 2021 05:50pm
This is really good news. Overseas Pakistanis will always use their vote sensibly and vote for the non corrupt. This is obviously a matter of great concern for the ppp and pml-n hence they are opposed to EVMs. Great day for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Lalo
Nov 17, 2021 05:50pm
Hurray ! Big victory for PMIK, dooms day for opposition. PMIK set for another 10 years. Bravo!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Chooza
Nov 17, 2021 05:53pm
@SHAKEEL KHAN, you must be the only outnumbered overseas Pakistani. Majority rules in Democracy, so accept that democratic process that overseas Pakistanis will be able to vote for whom they want not a nominated someone.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 17, 2021 06:05pm
A large number of Overseas Pakistanis will vote for TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 17, 2021 06:08pm
Historic reforms. Awesome!!! The cheaters will cry..
Reply Recommend 0
THINKER
Nov 17, 2021 06:10pm
EVM will simply kill the illegal votes that the opposition parties fetch and “win”. Bravo Imran Khan !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2021 06:24pm
EVMs don't matter as the winning candidate is already selected before the elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Nov 17, 2021 06:28pm
Great day in the history of Pakistan- will vote for PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Nov 17, 2021 06:37pm
Overseas Pakistanis stand with IK. Opposition knows
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 17, 2021 06:39pm
Another bad day for PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Nov 17, 2021 06:53pm
Agree with Bilwal ,why people run away from there county decide fate of that country.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Nov 17, 2021 06:53pm
Kudos to government for revolutionary change
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Nov 17, 2021 06:58pm
Someone needs to tell the opposition it’s 2021 not 1965.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 17, 2021 06:59pm
Game changer!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Nov 17, 2021 07:17pm
With overseas Pakistanis being able to vote .. the opposition kiss their chances of being elected again goodbye )) well done PTI ..
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 17, 2021 07:20pm
@Zulfqar Ahmed , why not? Because corruption must be allowed to continue???
Reply Recommend 0
N. Rahim - Canada
Nov 17, 2021 07:27pm
Just 2 days back, the opposition was crying why the joint session was cancelled. IK played a very important stroke.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 17, 2021 07:32pm
The real winner today are the handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 17, 2021 07:54pm
Congratulations to all overseas Pakistanis but remember in next election who don’t want to give voting rights to us or who don’t.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 17, 2021 08:07pm
Did EVM and all these bills go through a parliamentary committee and as to EVM has the election commission OKed it?
Reply Recommend 0

