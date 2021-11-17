Dawn Logo

Marx and Lenin watch Engels wed in southern India

AFPPublished November 17, 2021 - Updated November 17, 2021 08:43am
GROOM Friedrich Engels (second left) and bride Bismitha with Communist party members Marx (left), Lenin (second right) and Ho Chi Minh (right) during the wedding ceremony.—AFP
NEW DELHI: Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh gathered in southern India on the weekend to watch their friend Engels tie the knot.

But there wasn’t a German, Russian or Vietnamese in sight as members of the local Communist Party in the state of Kerala attended the wedding at a boutique tourist destination.

The hammer and sickle remain in vogue across Kerala, where the Communist Party has governed for much of the last six decades, with revolutionary names like Stalin and Trotsky popular.

Engels and Lenin are brothers, while Marx and Ho Chi Minh are the sons of a local party activist, according to the newspaper Mathrubhumi.

All four men are active members of the Communist Party, the report said, but Marx flew back from the hyper-capitalist Gulf city of Dubai to attend the wedding in Athirappilly.

India leaned more towards the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and Russian monikers including even Pravda — the name of the USSR’s state newspaper — are not unheard of, particularly in the south.

Tamil Nadu’s current chief minister is M. K. Stalin, named by his father in honour of the Soviet dictator just days before he died in Russia.

A wedding in that state in June saw Socialism married off in front of brothers Communism, Leninism and Marxism.

His bride was P. Mamata Banerjee, named by her grandfather for a firebrand left-wing politician in West Bengal, who ironically ended decades of communist rule in the state back in 2011.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2021

ZAK
Nov 17, 2021 09:19am
communist manifesto
Gulfraz Suleman
Nov 17, 2021 09:20am
Lost people.
John The Baptist
Nov 17, 2021 09:33am
No shortage of lost-cause Commies in India!
