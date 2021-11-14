Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 14, 2021

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

ReutersPublished November 14, 2021 - Updated November 14, 2021 07:00pm
This file photo shows Russian servicemen sitting in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems in central Moscow on April 29, 2019. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows Russian servicemen sitting in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems in central Moscow on April 29, 2019. — Reuters/File

Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency.

The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

“The first supplies have already been started,” Interfax cited Shugayev as saying on Sunday at an aerospace trade show in Dubai.

He said that the first unit of an S-400 systems will arrive in India by the end of this year.

The $5.5 billion deal for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China, was signed in 2018.

India faces a range of financial sanctions from the United States under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia an adversary alongside North Korea and Iran for its actions against Ukraine, interference in the US 2016 elections and help to Syria.

Also read: India hopes to avoid US sanctions over Russian missile deal

New Delhi said it has a strategic partnership with both the United States and Russia while Washington told India it was unlikely to get a waiver from CAATSA.

Last year, the United Stated imposed sanctions citing CAATSA on Nato-ally Turkey for acquiring S-400 missiles from Russia.

The sanctions targeted the main Turkish defence procurement and development body Presidency of Defence Industries.

Washington also removed Turkey from a F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, used by Nato members and other US allies.

Russia said it had offered Turkey its help in developing advanced fighter jets but no agreement has been reached so far.

“We are still at a stage of negotiations on this project,” RIA new agency quoted Shugayev as saying on Sunday.

kamal chowkidar
Nov 14, 2021 07:11pm
Someone shivering due to this deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Nov 14, 2021 07:12pm
No chance of sanctions. When india says, the whole world listens.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Nov 14, 2021 07:15pm
Honestly, India dont care for US Sanctions. India is strong under Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 14, 2021 07:18pm
To be fair, Russia should supply the same to Pakistan also.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Nov 14, 2021 07:21pm
India has also signed a deal for the s500 missiles for a platoon of 7 units.ETA 2025/6. They really dont care of any American sanctions because they cant ignore Indian business.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 14, 2021 07:22pm
India has the world at its feet and is respected by all
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Nov 14, 2021 07:22pm
Game changer. This will not allow PAK fighter jet to take-off. Even China also has one version less than this.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2021 07:22pm
India will not be sanctioned by USA as it has strategic importance against China.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 14, 2021 07:23pm
Everybody wants to work with superpower India
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2021 07:25pm
India pays $5.5 billion for a missile defence system from it's own pocket while IK is thanking Saudis for "depositing" unusable $3 billion in SBP.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 14, 2021 07:25pm
Troika something
Reply Recommend 0
Reality_Hard_To_Make_Out
Nov 14, 2021 07:26pm
@Javed, Then lets make it happen!
Reply Recommend 0
Akshay
Nov 14, 2021 07:27pm
@Javed, you got to pay for it. I doesn’t come with differed payment.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 14, 2021 07:27pm
Great news!
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 14, 2021 07:36pm
These are basically defensive systems... Not Offensive.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Nov 14, 2021 07:36pm
@Javed, Sure, Russia will gladly sell the S-400 to Pakistan. You simply have to give them the money.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Nov 14, 2021 07:43pm
@Javed, why? How and who will pay? The nation is already under extreme crisis of inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Nov 14, 2021 07:48pm
@Javed, Does Pakistan have 5.5 billion USD to buy it? Pakistan is requesting 3 billion USD loan for weeks and not providing and you are saying to get the same system for 5.5 billion. Use your logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 14, 2021 07:49pm
Next, US will put some sort of dummy sanctions and India will say “great disappointment”..few months later business will be as usual!!
Reply Recommend 0

