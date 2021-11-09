Dawn Logo

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meet on Afghanistan on Thursday

Tahir KhanPublished November 9, 2021 - Updated November 9, 2021 11:15pm
Pakistan will host senior diplomats from the United States, China and Russia in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
Pakistan will host senior diplomats from the United States, China and Russia in Islamabad on November 11 (Thursday) to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan will be attended by special representatives from all four countries, a diplomatic official told Dawn.com.

Representatives of the four countries will also meet Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday) — the first visit to Pakistan by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.

“Troika Plus at SRs (special representatives level) will meet with Muttaqi,” the Pakistani official said.

“Troika Plus has become an important forum for engagement with Afghan authorities. It will express support for an inclusive government, discuss ways to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the protection of human rights, particularly women's rights,” he said.

This is the first full-fledged meeting of the Troika Plus after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The last meeting was held in Doha on August 11, in which the US was represented by former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Another meeting was convened by Russia in Moscow on October 19, but the US did not participate citing "logistics".

Later, Khalilzad was replaced by Tom West and the US indicated its willingness to attend the Troika Plus meeting being convened by Pakistan this week.

“The US would probably like to explore how flexibility can be brought on the Taliban's stance on inclusivity, women's rights and governance matters. The US also seems to show some concern towards the humanitarian crisis arising out of restrictions on banks,” a Pakistani official told Dawn.com.

He said the US would also try to assess the position of Russia, China and Pakistan on the current situation in Afghanistan.

“The meltdown of the Afghan state [apparatus] and society can be worrying for the US as it would cause proliferation of terrorist and militant groups, spreading instability in the region,” the official added.

Comments (8) Closed
A Shah
Nov 10, 2021 12:20am
This is a flop before even starting
Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 10, 2021 01:24am
I hope USA does not fool around!
Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Nov 10, 2021 02:58am
And of course the regional spoiler India isn't invited!
Recommend 0
Only
Nov 10, 2021 03:08am
Dont jump. India is sending its friend USA to tell you what to do.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 10, 2021 04:26am
Pakistan has played it very cleverly
Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 10, 2021 06:48am
Hope they bring a big package to the table.
Recommend 0
Pan Cheng
Nov 10, 2021 07:17am
India should host Ashraf Ghani et all - with stolen $ bags. recover its lost $ . And hand over the stolen money back to Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Hamidullah
Nov 10, 2021 07:26am
The decision of our ex-ally, the USA, is the only thing that matters. Rest is all show.
Recommend 0

