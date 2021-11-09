Dawn Logo

November 11, 2021

After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India

APP | Dawn.com Published November 9, 2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File

Days after Pakistan declined to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, China has also backed out of the moot, it emerged on Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin cited "scheduling reasons", saying it was "inconvenient" for Beijing to attend the meeting.

"We have already given our reply to the Indian side,” he said during his regular press briefing.

According to a report by India Today, India will host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 (Wednesday) which will be chaired by Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the "high-level dialogue will review and deliberate upon measures to address relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability".

The report added that seven countries had confirmed that they would participate in the meeting, namely Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had declined to attend the event hosted by India. Speaking at a news conference, NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf said: “……I am not going. A spoiler cannot be a peacemaker”.

Dr Yusuf regretted the international community’s silence over human rights violations and Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir, and New Delhi’s expansionist vision that is leading the region nowhere.

Asked what hurdles Pakistan was facing in the region to achieve peace and progress, the NSA said: “I think the region’s obstacles are in front of you, there is no need for debate on this.”

He said as long as India’s behaviour and ideology remain unchanged, the peace process in the region could not move forward. “The world has unfortunately kept its eyes closed and isn’t talking to India as it should,” he lamented.

He observed that peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital for Pakistan, making it clear that disengagement with Afghanistan was not an option for Pakistan.

Comments (90) Closed
Ilyas
Nov 09, 2021 05:17pm
So sad for India.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 09, 2021 05:28pm
Well-done China.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 09, 2021 05:38pm
Good! Both the spoilers are out and now the grown ups can make the real decisions
Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 09, 2021 05:48pm
India will not stop meddling in other's affairs.
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 09, 2021 05:56pm
If India is worried about Afghan people then what’s stopping them sending aid? Just send it, people are desperate there.
Recommend 0
Bilbo
Nov 09, 2021 05:58pm
The only thing Afghanistan will get by joining China-Pakistan camp is additional misery.
Recommend 0
faridullah
Nov 09, 2021 06:00pm
India is a third world country and should be focusing on feeding its hundreds of millions of hungry people.
Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Nov 09, 2021 06:00pm
Clearly shows that Pakistan is not interested in or care for peace and progress in Afghanistan. All it wants is it’s agenda of Strategic Depth,
Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Nov 09, 2021 06:02pm
What has india got to do with Afghanistan.....
Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Nov 09, 2021 06:06pm
The moot is about Afghanistan and Taliban are not included. It shows the intention of India.
Recommend 0
KJ
Nov 09, 2021 06:07pm
No surprise factor. That was expected to happen, anyway.
Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 09, 2021 06:10pm
The best is for Pak, China to have conference. They are direct neighbors. India should stay away from Afghanistan and just hold trade talks with them.
Recommend 0
Lutera
Nov 09, 2021 06:12pm
Good. Now that mischief makers are not at the conference the world can properly debate and decide a strategy for Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Subhi
Nov 09, 2021 06:12pm
Where is China and where is Pakistan in global map and in relation with India ? China has issues with India but there is 100 Billion trade. This was a window of opportunity for Pakistan to engage with India. I think neither China nor India loses anything but its Pakistan who tends to lose here.
Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 09, 2021 06:15pm
India does not border Afghanistan, it has zero overlapping interest, only image projection.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Nov 09, 2021 06:17pm
A few years ago, Modi revealed Hindustan's lifelong ambition to isolate Pakistan. How's that working out then?
Recommend 0
Today
Nov 09, 2021 06:18pm
And every one knows y lol
Recommend 0
Manish
Nov 09, 2021 06:20pm
Anyone cares about China and Pakistan?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 09, 2021 06:20pm
Pakistan & China soon will regret for their back out of Afghan moot hosted by India.
Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Nov 09, 2021 06:21pm
Iron brother…
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2021 06:22pm
Well done China. "A spoiler cannot be a peacemaker” Sums up really.
Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 09, 2021 06:34pm
Why would we care?
Recommend 0
Nauman
Nov 09, 2021 06:36pm
Good India has nothing to do in Afghanistan
Recommend 0
KEEN READER
Nov 09, 2021 06:39pm
Soon, Afghanistan too will back out :)
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 09, 2021 06:41pm
Doesn’t matter. Peace cannot be there in Afghanistan as long as only Pakistan decides the future of Afghanistan
Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 09, 2021 06:51pm
Usual suspects are staying out. Not surprising. Jealousy has no cure.
Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 09, 2021 06:51pm
Peace in Afghanistan is a myth!
Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 09, 2021 06:51pm
Good decision by both Pakistan and China. India has only used Afghanistan as proxy in last decades for its terrorists activities against Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 09, 2021 06:57pm
Like I said before India not even an immediate neighbour hosting a meeting, sounds strange and bizarre. Maybe trying to stay relevant.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Nov 09, 2021 06:59pm
Never mind Pakistan and China, at least get some Talibans on board!
Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 09, 2021 07:07pm
Afghans know India is again try to use it by enticing them with 2-3 billion $ aid, they will not fall for it now.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Nov 09, 2021 07:27pm
India has no business in Afghanistan. Complete waste of time attending conferences in polluted Delhi!!!
Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Nov 09, 2021 07:28pm
Birds of the same feather. Anyone going to miss them?
Recommend 0
acorn
Nov 09, 2021 07:29pm
Both China and Pakistan are more concerned about harming India than helping Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
NORI
Nov 09, 2021 07:31pm
Good riddance !!! Both Spoilers are out.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2021 07:34pm
@M. Emad, Only you will regret !
Recommend 0
Buy from Iran
Nov 09, 2021 07:40pm
Bharat has nothing to offer. All this moot business is just topi drama.
Recommend 0
Karani
Nov 09, 2021 07:47pm
@HashBrown®, extremely well. IMF, FATF, huge loans, poverty, high inflation. Any more doubts?
Recommend 0
ajay
Nov 09, 2021 07:48pm
@Multani, not afghans ,, afghans love india ..
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 09, 2021 07:51pm
@Manish, nobody.
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 09, 2021 07:54pm
@Javed, india will make its presence felt if any situation in Indian subcontinent is detrimental to India. We cannot and will not allow Afghanistan to be what it was in 90s
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 09, 2021 07:55pm
@Akram, yes we wanted to send 50000 tons of wheat and Pakistan refused to give land access…
Recommend 0
Vijay
Nov 09, 2021 08:09pm
Hope Iron Brother and Pakistan will have a meeting to solve problems of Uighur Brothers and Sisters.
Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 09, 2021 08:18pm
Peace in Afghanistan is an illusion.
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:33pm
India can proceed with the security dialogue regardless
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:36pm
@Skeptic 2, only Pakistan can speak for itself.
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:38pm
@M. Emad, but you're regretting already without being counted!!
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:39pm
@Manish, it seems you do.
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 09, 2021 08:42pm
@ilyas kashmiri, who is meddling in whose?
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Nov 09, 2021 08:45pm
A spoiler cannot be a peacemaker. What a reply by Pakistan
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Nov 09, 2021 08:45pm
The irrelevants trying to somehow become relevant
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:46pm
@HashBrown®, India stands isolated today
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 09, 2021 08:54pm
@Cardiac Arrest , Afghanistan Belongs to the Afghans, the Indian allies have been ousted
Recommend 0
Boby
Nov 09, 2021 08:58pm
@ilyas kashmiri, That's what they deserve. Well done India.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 09, 2021 09:00pm
CPEC backlash continues…
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 09, 2021 09:30pm
@A Shah, “ Good! Both the spoilers are out and now the grown ups can make the real decisions” Ok. Let’s see.
Recommend 0
GT
Nov 09, 2021 09:35pm
India do not mind if they backed out of talks on Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 09, 2021 09:36pm
@shaan, "India stands isolated today" Due to karma.
Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 09, 2021 09:37pm
Our Iron Brother is with us
Recommend 0
Eagle
Nov 09, 2021 09:42pm
Well. This is exactly India wanted. You played into its trap.
Recommend 0
Eagle
Nov 09, 2021 09:43pm
What's wrong with China nowadays. It just walks into Modi's traps. He just wanted that.
Recommend 0
ANS
Nov 09, 2021 09:54pm
Showing the world who backs insanity
Recommend 0
Jasbir
Nov 09, 2021 10:00pm
So its Ok to behave like a spoilt child and not attend something that involves dialogue for containing violence?
Recommend 0
Romeo
Nov 09, 2021 10:06pm
@Akil Akhtar, whatever China has got to do with Sri Lanka
Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Nov 09, 2021 10:17pm
Logical, China
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 09, 2021 10:46pm
What business Modi’s government has in Afghanistan? Did not Indian do considerable damage there. Good Pakistan and China pulled out. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 09, 2021 10:47pm
India needs to resolve big time issues in Kashmir first! Sincerely
Recommend 0
Mehmood
Nov 09, 2021 10:59pm
@Bilbo, Right now what the Afghanistan had faced is due to India.
Recommend 0
Girish
Nov 09, 2021 11:51pm
@Manish, May be a bit they care for China because of other reasons, but definitely not for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Vipin
Nov 10, 2021 12:16am
@Javed, we do
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Nov 10, 2021 12:26am
Very good decision. India is just a spoiler. Main cause of terrorism and regional instability is India.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Nov 10, 2021 12:26am
@A Shah, in you dream.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2021 12:27am
People's Republic of China is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
FastOnTrack
Nov 10, 2021 12:28am
@Haroon, Yes thats why all others are attending except the Iron Brothers who no one asks in this world.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Nov 10, 2021 12:28am
@Manish, you will see
Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Nov 10, 2021 12:43am
@acorn, that’s true. Well said !
Recommend 0
Gold_Leaf
Nov 10, 2021 12:43am
Next is Russia to back out.
Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Nov 10, 2021 12:44am
@Cardiac Arrest , true news well said !
Recommend 0
Burch Brosnan
Nov 10, 2021 01:51am
Poor India - Poor Indian People
Recommend 0
Wiseman
Nov 10, 2021 02:04am
Greatest article
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 10, 2021 04:38am
Has India invited Amrullah Saleh or Ahmed masood jr to this forum?
Recommend 0
J
Nov 10, 2021 05:12am
Pakistan missed opportunity to show maturity in foreign relations
Recommend 0
Bulbul
Nov 10, 2021 07:14am
China is the iron brother of Pakistan whereas India is the plastic step cousin of Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
bombyl
Nov 10, 2021 07:45am
@Rahim, Karachi, worth 38 million USD.
Recommend 0
shaan
Nov 10, 2021 08:19am
@bhaRAT©, very well said. India is trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds.
Recommend 0
point of view
Nov 10, 2021 08:42am
@faridullah, Pakistan is a super power!?
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 10, 2021 08:59am
Indian fails politics in the region, sad day for India today.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 10, 2021 09:00am
What a pity for India.
Recommend 0
Robert
Nov 10, 2021 11:27am
@Ilyas, Really ?
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 10, 2021 12:51pm
Another slap on India’s face.
Recommend 0

