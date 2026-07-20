Dollar drifts as US-Iran conflict intensifies

The dollar has been broadly steady as uncertainty about the outlook for the conflict in the Middle East has kept traders cautious, Al Jazeera reports.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 100.72.
“Markets, I think, have become somewhat more comfortable with the range of risks to be priced in, and until something happens that catches traders by surprise, we’re just not going to see a huge amount of volatility for the Middle East,” says Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.
“It’ll keep markets nervous. It’ll keep markets cautious. But I think we’re really going back to where we were, not in April but in May, where volatility ground lower because we saw just a general lack of conviction on where things were going to trade next.”