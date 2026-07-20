Iran pursues diplomacy and defence based on national interests: Baqaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has made the remarks after being asked by reporters whether the door to talks with the US is now closed, Al Jazeera reports.

“I reject the duality of either war or diplomacy. Diplomacy is a tool through which we pursue our national interests, just like war,” he has said.

“Just as the armed forces are steadfast in the field of defence, diplomats are also obliged to protect the country’s rights in the area of negotiations despite the enemy’s cunning and pressure.”