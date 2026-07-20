E-Paper | July 20, 2026

IRGC promises to ‘neutralise’ any US infiltration on Iranian soil ‘in an instant’

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says its ground forces rely on “up-to-date equipment, continuous training, and improving operational capacity” and are “at the highest level of readiness” against any US infiltration, Al Jazeera reports.

“The constant vigilance of the armed forces and their continuous readiness guarantee the country’s sustainable security, and this readiness is pursued with seriousness in all operational sectors,” an IRGC statement cited by Tasnim news agency said.

Brigadier-General Ruhollah Nouri, the IRGC’s deputy ground forces commander, said Iranian forces are prepared to “neutralise any enemy incursion immediately”.

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