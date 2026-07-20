Iran calls on IAEA to condemn strikes on under-construction nuclear site

Iran urged the United Nations nuclear watchdog to condemn US strikes that it said targeted the Darkhovin nuclear power plant under construction in the country’s southwest, AFP reports.

“Iran… expects the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors and the Director General of the IAEA, who from time to time makes political statements regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, to clearly state their position on this matter in condemning the US crime,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.