‘There is no excuse’ for the US to break the MoU: Baqaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Baqaei has repeated Tehran’s stance that “there is no ambiguity” in the text of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US, Al Jazeera reports.

“The text of the Memorandum of Understanding is a short text and has 14 clauses,” he has told reporters in the Iranian capital.

The official adds: “We had said from the very beginning that the responsibility for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz lies with Iran, and this issue will be pursued in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional countries.”

“The text is completely clear, and there is no excuse for America to break the treaty,” Baqaei says.