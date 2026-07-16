Trump 'always open and willing to diplomacy', says White House

Asked if negotiations with Iran would be worthwhile at this point, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted that Tehran’s economy and military have suffered “devastating blows”, but that the president is open to diplomacy.

“The president is always open and willing to diplomacy,” she tells reporters. “After Operation Epic Fury … we did move forward into a diplomatic phase, if you will, but unfortunately, Iran has violated that.”

She adds that US President Donald Trump has proven that Washington can strike Iran at any time and that it is unable to defend itself.