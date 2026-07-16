Minab school strike under investigation, says White House

Asked why US President Donald Trump is refusing to accept responsibility for the Minab school strike, which left 168 people dead at the start of the Iran war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the matter remains under investigation.

“All I can speak to is what the president has said, as I speak on his behalf. The investigation continues and we would defer you to the Department of War for further questions,” she replies.

Pressed on why Trump continues to deny that the US was responsible, Leavitt reiterates that the matter is under investigation.

“I think the president feels that way because he knows that our military always acts in good faith and never targets civilians and children, unlike the other side in this conflict, Iran, which is well-known for killing women and children and innocent people in their country for a long time,” she adds.