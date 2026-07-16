US ‘seeks to hit Iran and advance its interests’: Ghalibaf

Iran’s top negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says the country has “no choice but to rely on our own strength and become stronger”, adding that the US “seeks to hit Iran and advance its interests whenever it can”, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is not limited to war, negotiations, or just this current US president,” he says in a statement issued on social media. “So our view of war or negotiations must be based on national interests and security, realistic and long-term; therefore, we have no choice but to rely on our own strength and become stronger.”