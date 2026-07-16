E-Paper | July 16, 2026

US committing war crimes in attacks on Iran: Araghchi

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of committing war crimes, saying strikes on “vital infrastructure” and threats to attack bridges and power plants show “the criminal intent of the US ruling body to commit heinous crimes”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on Telegram, Araghchi says the US attacks are “undoubtedly a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law”.

He adds that such acts amount to “serious international crimes” under the fundamental principles of international criminal law, including the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, further stating that “all governments are obligated to prosecute and punish those who commit such crimes”.

Araghchi also accuses American officials of “absurd rhetoric and diabolical threats,” saying the hostility is aimed at the Iranian people “for insisting on their independence, legitimate rights, and human dignity”.

He warns that those responsible “cannot evade legal responsibility … by claiming to be acting on the orders of their superiors”.

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