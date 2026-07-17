E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months

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US arms deliveries to Estonia which were temporarily suspended due to the Iran war are now expected to arrive in the Baltic country in the coming months, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur tells public broadcaster ERR, Reuters reports.

Estonia’s President Alar Karis said in late April that his country had been informed of delays related to HIMARS rocket systems.

“At the moment, logistical details are being agreed upon when it will be possible to send the plane to pick it up,” Pevkur tells ERR.

But while most of the agreed arms supplies are now expected to take place, US-made ATACMS missiles are still pending as these are closely related to US operations in Iran, Pevkur says.

Iran Israel War

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