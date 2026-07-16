Democratic process repeatedly undermined in country: Afridi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Wednesday said that democratic process had repeatedly been undermined in the country’s constitutional history, while political actors were often made to bear the consequences.

“Our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful assembly and protest. Since assuming office, I have pursued all available legal avenues in my quest for justice but have yet to receive judicial relief,” he told a ceremony held for distributing appointment letters to 4,306 newly-recruited male and police constables from all eight divisions of the province.

Referring to the May 9 and Nov 26 incidents, he complained that unarmed political workers had been subjected to the use of force, according to an official statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mr Afridi said that the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments had constrained the functioning and independence of the judicial system.

CM says his govt will continue efforts for sustainable peace

He also criticised the selective application of the law, saying that although the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful assembly, criminal cases are routinely registered against participants in political gatherings, including minors.

The chief minister expressed concern over the absence of legal accountability in incidents involving civilian casualties in drone strikes.

He emphasised that the consistent and impartial application of the law, effective access to justice and the supremacy of the Constitution were essential prerequisites for durable peace, democratic stability and public confidence in state institutions.

Mr Afridi said that terrorism had been “imposed” on the province, He said his government was committed to continuing its efforts until sustainable peace was fully restored.

He said that the KP police, counter-terrorism department (CTD) and Special Branch had earned nationwide recognition for their professionalism, courage and operational effectiveness as a direct outcome of merit-based institutional reforms.

The chief minister urged the newly-inducted officers to remain steadfast in discharging their duties, resisting all forms of unlawful pressure or interference and upholding the rule of law by prioritising the fight against crime and terrorism.

He said that new recruits would uphold throughout their professional careers the same principles of merit, transparency, integrity, honesty and dedication on which they had been recruited.

Mr Afridi said that in line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, the provincial government had institutionalised merit and transparency as the cornerstone of governance across all sectors, ensuring that appointments and public service opportunities were based solely on competence rather than political influence or nepotism.

He noted that they were becoming part of a distinguished institution with a proud legacy of sacrifice and public service, urging them to safeguard the honour, discipline and traditions of the force under all circumstances.

The chief minister paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the KP police during more than two decades of frontline operations against terrorism, acknowledging the force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He also honoured the sacrifices of the police martyrs, veterans and serving personnel who had demonstrated exceptional courage in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Afridi emphasised that the defining characteristic of a professional police officer was respectful, impartial and courteous engagement with citizens, coupled with an unwavering commitment to justice.

He assured participants that the provincial government would continue extending full support to strengthen the institutional capacity, welfare and professional development of the police force.

While highlighting the recruitment of women constables, the chief minister welcomed the increasing participation of women in the police service and said that women’s empowerment remained a key priority of the provincial government.

He said that women would continue to receive equitable access to internship programmes, interest-free loan schemes and other government initiatives to enable their meaningful contribution to the province’s socio-economic development.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026