Framework introduced for response to sexual violence

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sexual Violence Response Framework (KPSVRF) 2026-30 was launched here on Wednesday, outlining a comprehensive action plan to enhance the government’s response to sexual violence.

The launch event was attended by government officials, civil society representatives and other organisations.

The document provides a strategic, multi-sectoral roadmap and has been developed by the KP government with technical assistance of the Legal Aid Society, UNFPA Pakistan under the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Aawaz-II programme.

Besides, the framework also operationalised the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, and brings law enforcement, health, prosecution, judiciary, education and social welfare institutions into one coordinated, survivor centered response to sexual violence in the province.

It stated despite legislative progress in recent years, sexual violence in KP remained underreported and poorly prosecuted with survivors continued to face stigma and disjointed institutional response.

“The KPSVRF was developed to close those gaps by treating to close those gaps by treating sexual violence not only as legal issue, but as a societal one rooted in power and control-requiring coordinated action across primary prevention, immediate response and long term rehabilitation,” it said.

The framework built on existing KP legislations-the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, the KP Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2021, KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and KP Elimination of Custom of Ghag Act, 2013, and aligned with recent federal amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and Qanun-i-Shahdat Order 1984, introduced through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Acts of 2016, 2018 and 2021 and the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

It has outlined three tiered approach to prevention of sexual violence. The primary prevention provides actions taken before any incident occurred in order to prevent sexual violence.

In the secondary response, the framework focuses on immediate action after an incident with the aim of survivor wellbeing and due process, whereas the tertiary prevention and response outlining long-term rehabilitation, reintegration and prevention of recurrence.

Besides, the framework also outlines 16 core interventions across three tiers, each assigned to responsible government departments and agencies.

Director (gender inclusion and development) at the Legal Aid Society Maliha Zia highlighted the salient features of the framework and its background.

Special secretary of the home and tribal affairs department Shagufta Naveed, deputy country representative of UNFPA Gulnara Kadyrkulova and other relevant officials also spoke at this occasion.

A panel discussion was also held on the strengthening of multi-sectoral coordination for an effective response to sexual violence.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026