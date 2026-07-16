E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Framework introduced for response to sexual violence

Bureau Report Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sexual Violence Response Framework (KPSVRF) 2026-30 was launched here on Wednesday, outlining a comprehensive action plan to enhance the government’s response to sexual violence.

The launch event was attended by government officials, civil society representatives and other organisations.

The document provides a strategic, multi-sectoral roadmap and has been developed by the KP government with technical assistance of the Legal Aid Society, UNFPA Pakistan under the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Aawaz-II programme.

Besides, the framework also operationalised the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, and brings law enforcement, health, prosecution, judiciary, education and social welfare institutions into one coordinated, survivor centered response to sexual violence in the province.

It stated despite legislative progress in recent years, sexual violence in KP remained underreported and poorly prosecuted with survivors continued to face stigma and disjointed institutional response.

“The KPSVRF was developed to close those gaps by treating to close those gaps by treating sexual violence not only as legal issue, but as a societal one rooted in power and control-requiring coordinated action across primary prevention, immediate response and long term rehabilitation,” it said.

The framework built on existing KP legislations-the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, the KP Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2021, KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and KP Elimination of Custom of Ghag Act, 2013, and aligned with recent federal amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and Qanun-i-Shahdat Order 1984, introduced through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Acts of 2016, 2018 and 2021 and the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

It has outlined three tiered approach to prevention of sexual violence. The primary prevention provides actions taken before any incident occurred in order to prevent sexual violence.

In the secondary response, the framework focuses on immediate action after an incident with the aim of survivor wellbeing and due process, whereas the tertiary prevention and response outlining long-term rehabilitation, reintegration and prevention of recurrence.

Besides, the framework also outlines 16 core interventions across three tiers, each assigned to responsible government departments and agencies.

Director (gender inclusion and development) at the Legal Aid Society Maliha Zia highlighted the salient features of the framework and its background.

Special secretary of the home and tribal affairs department Shagufta Naveed, deputy country representative of UNFPA Gulnara Kadyrkulova and other relevant officials also spoke at this occasion.

A panel discussion was also held on the strengthening of multi-sectoral coordination for an effective response to sexual violence.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe