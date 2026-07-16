E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Cop killed in accident

A Correspondent Published Updated
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SWABI: A policeman was killed, and four others were injured when a police van providing security cover to Chinese nationals skidded off the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and fell into a ditch here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 Swabi spokesperson Luqman Khan said that five policemen were travelling in the vehicle when the driver lost control over the steering wheel near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange, and it fell off the motorway.

He said that five policemen were injured in the accident. He said that the Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to Mardan Medical Complex, where one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Faheem Khan, a resident of Lakki Marwat district. The injured included Fawad Khan, Shafiullah, Arif Khan and Umair Khan from Peshawar and Lakki Marwat districts.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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