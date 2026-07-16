E-Paper | July 16, 2026

No inbound flights for expats with expired IDs

Iftikhar A. Khan Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Overs­eas Pakistanis holding an invalid, expired, or cancelled National Identity Card for Overseas Pakist­anis (Nicop) will not be allowed to board flights to Pakistan, official sources said on Wednesday.

The government issued directives to all zonal dire­ctors of the Federal Inves­t­igation Agency (FIA) to convey the decision to airlines operating inbound flights to Pakistan.

An official told Dawn that the practice of allowing travel on invalid Nicops had been going on for a long time and the authorities decided to stop it with immediate effect. “Airlines should be instructed to verify the validity of Nicops before boarding and refuse carriage to any passenger presenting an invalid, expired, or cancelled Nicop,” the official said.

He added that passengers travelling on a foreign passport with an expired or otherwise invalid Nicop will not be allowed to board a flight to Pakistan unless they hold a valid Pakistani visa.

The official clarified that the decision was not country-specific and would apply to travellers arriving from all countries. A senior FIA official said the law regarding valid travel documents was already in place and the latest directive was aimed at strict enforcement. He said the decision had also been conveyed to all immigration check-posts to ensure uniformity.

Officials said the move brings travel regulations in line with other state services where an expired CNIC or Nicop leads to suspension of banking, SIM, and property rights. The FIA has been tasked with monitoring compliance at airports to ensure airlines implement the verification requirement before boarding.

Millions of Nicops have been issued to overseas Pakistanis, with thousands expiring each month. While the move for stricter enforcement has generally been welcomed, many believe that the government should ensure faster renewal services at Pakistani missions abroad.

“Many Pakistanis only realise their Nicop has expired when they’re at the airport,” said Muhammad Riaz Chaudhary, a Pakistani settled in Heidelberg, Germany. “The government should provide an emergency extension or expedited renewal to avoid genuine hardship,” he observed.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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