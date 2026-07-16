Islamabad High Court summons commissioner, IG in petition against sheesha cafes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the deputy commissioner and the Inspector General of police Islamabad in their personal capacity in a petition seeking details of increasing number of sheesha cafes in the federal capital and expressing concern over the reported rise in HIV/AIDS cases.

Chief Justice Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by a citizen Abdul Jabbar.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Muhammad Sohail Khurshid, urged the court to seek complete details of all sheesha cafes operating in Islamabad, alleging that many establishments were functioning without the required no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The counsel submitted that several sheesha cafes remained open throughout the night, where parties visit from evening until early morning.

He argued that while some cafes had obtained NOCs, many others were operating illegally in violation of the applicable rules and regulations.

Advocate Khurshid further referred to recent remarks by the health minister, claiming that the increasing number of HIV/AIDS cases was linked to late-night parties. He requested the court to direct the relevant authorities to furnish comprehensive details of all sheesha cafes, identify those operating without permission, and explain the action taken against establishments violating the law.

The chief justice questioned the petitioner’s counsel about the purpose of seeking details of the sheesha cafes. In response, the counsel reiterated that the information was necessary to determine whether the authorities had properly regulated such businesses and enforced the relevant laws.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the chief commissioner Islamabad, deputy commissioner Islamabad and inspector general of Islamabad Police, directing them to submit their replies.

The court also ordered the deputy commissioner and the IG Islamabad Police to appear in person at the next hearing to explain the regulatory mechanism governing sheesha cafes and the measures taken against those operating in violation of the law.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until next week.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026