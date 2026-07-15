E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Lebanon's Aoun backs US-sponsored framework as talks with Israel continue

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says that a US-sponsored framework for negotiations with Israel is “the best possible option” and has already begun producing results, Anadolu reports citing a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun has made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Orthodox Gathering.

“Our goals are clear, and we will not be lenient when it comes to Lebanon’s rights,” he says.

Aoun adds that disagreement is legitimate, but conflict is not, further adding that dialogue among Lebanese should serve the national interest rather than personal agendas.

“Hatred does not build a state or institutions. It destroys,” he says. “The road is not paved and there are difficulties, but hope is great for achieving results that end the bloodbath.”

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