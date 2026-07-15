Iran's Ghalibaf vows definitive response to US 'crimes'

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has vowed that the country will give a “definitive response” to the US for their “crimes”, according to the Tasnim news agency.

“We have pledged our jugular vein for the defence of this homeland,” Ghalibaf, also the speaker of Iran’s parliament, is quoted as saying.

“We have achieved great honours in a complex war with the greatest material power in the world, and our thinking and action must be equally great, complex, and resilient,” Ghalibaf adds. “Our position of strength in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of the same field strength that the people have created for us.”