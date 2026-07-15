Iran's Ghalibaf says Tehran has no reason to honour US MoU without benefits

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf says that if his country does not benefit from its memorandum of understanding with the US, “we have no reason to adhere to such an understanding”.

Iran’s national security depends on maintaining “Iranian arrangements” in the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf adds in a statement posted on Telegram.

He adds that Iran’s approach to its war with the US and negotiations to end it should be based on national interests, national security and a long-term perspective, adding that Tehran has no choice but to rely on its own strength.