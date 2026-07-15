Some ships refusing US-military guided Hormuz transits after attacks, sources say

Shipping companies are avoiding using a US military-guided transit scheme through the Strait of Hormuz after ​a wave of Iranian attacks on vessels sparked safety concerns, Reuters reports citing seven maritime security and shipping industry sources.

The US-assisted Traffic Separation Scheme has enabled the export of tens of millions of barrels of oil, helping dampen the impact on energy prices of the largest-ever disruption in oil and gas supplies. Yet shippers are evaluating the route on the Omani side of the strait as increasingly dangerous after a wave of attacks on ships.

It is unclear if the recently attacked commercial ships were sailing under the US scheme, the sources say.

“The US doesn’t seem to have any control over the situation,” one shipping source says, adding that their company opted not to sail through the strait due to crew safety concerns and the deteriorating security situation.

“Iran’s continued ability to target ships sailing through the Omani route means the Trump administration’s proposed solution to keep ships moving is unlikely to work,” says Torbjorn Solvedt, principal Middle East analyst with risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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