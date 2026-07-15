US says it issued sanctions to disrupt Iran's weapon procurement

The US government has issued sanctions targeting individuals and entities that it says are a part of an international network helping Iran procure weapons, Reuters reports.

The sanction targets include Iranian and Russian nationals, as well as entities based in Iran, Russia and Nigeria, the US Treasury Department says in a statement.

Today’s sanctions targets “exemplify Iran’s use of foreign aviation and transport firms, financial conduits, and travel coordinators to obscure the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) role in illicit procurement and to move material and personnel globally,” the Treasury adds.

They add to US actions in May against individuals and companies, including several in China and Hong Kong, over accusations of aiding Iran’s weapons sector.

In June, the US imposed sanctions against 11 people and entities for helping weapons procurement by the IRGC and the Iranian military.