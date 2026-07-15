E-Paper | July 15, 2026

White House weighs extending Jones Act waivers as Iran conflict raises price concerns

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The White House is weighing another extension of waivers allowing foreign ships to transport goods between US ports as renewed conflict with Iran raises concerns about energy prices and supply disruptions, Reuters reports citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

The Trump administration is considering whether to extend the waivers with geographic restrictions, limiting where foreign-flagged vessels can transport goods between US ports, as officials seek to preserve a tool they say has helped ease supply pressures while addressing criticism from maritime industry groups and Republican allies.

A White House official says that no decision has been made on whether to issue a third waiver extension, noting the current waiver doesn’t expire until August 16.

“President Trump’s decisive action to waive the Jones Act has helped prevent supply chain shortages across the country. The Administration is regularly monitoring how the waiver is being used,” the official adds.

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