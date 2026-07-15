PHOTOS: Missiles and drones launched towards US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait Published July 15, 2026 Updated July 15, 2026 01:47pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source This screen grab taken on July 15, 2026, from video footage released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)’s Sepah News website on July 14, 2026, allegedly shows missiles being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait. — AFP This screen grab taken on July 15, 2026, from video footage released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)’s Sepah News website on July 14, 2026, allegedly shows a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait. — AFP This screen grab taken on July 15, 2026, from video footage released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)’s Sepah News website on July 14, 2026, allegedly shows a drone being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait. — AFP