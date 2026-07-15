An Indian national who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said, Reuters reports.
Of the 11 Indians on board, 10 were rescued, the Indian foreign ministry said on Sunday.
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An Indian national who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said, Reuters reports.
Of the 11 Indians on board, 10 were rescued, the Indian foreign ministry said on Sunday.