Exam scheduling

THERE is an issue that continues to affect thousands of students and families every year across Pakistan: the scheduling of O level examinations by the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE). While we fully acknowledge the complexity of conducting a global examination system, with its necessary concerns of security, logistics and fairness across time zones, the schedule often places an excessive physical and mental burden on students.

A recurring concern is the inconsiderate clustering of highly demanding subjects, particularly the sciences. Most students frequently face back-to-back papers: for instance, an afternoon exam followed by a morning paper the very next day.

Even the most prepared candidates can find their performance compromised, not due to lack of knowledge, but because of sheer exhaustion. The human limits of concentration, stamina and recovery time cannot be overlooked.

Equally concerning is the scheduling of compulsory subjects, such as Mathematics, English, Urdu, History, Geography and Islamiat. Since these are the subjects that nearly all students must take, it is difficult to understand why they are often placed in tightly packed sequences, sometimes across consecutive sessions without any meaningful breaks.

Beyond students, the ripple effects extend to parents and families. Many parents spend long hours commuting and waiting, often multiple times a day due to poorly spaced exam sessions, navigating traffic, heat and logistical challenges. Practical adjustments in the schedule must be considered. Examinations are meant to assess knowledge and skill, not endurance under fatigue. When exhaustion becomes a determining factor, the fairness of the assessment itself comes into question.

Nida Zafar

Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026