E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Digital threats

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AS the world progresses towards techno-logical advancement, people tend to ignore the risks and threats of digital trans-formation even though experts have been talking all along about numerous dark clouds on the horizon.

The first and foremost vulnerability is related to phishing. You might have noticed an advertisement while scrolling down your browser, which, by the way, was acquired using your own algorithm. This, sometimes, is a snake in the grass and can cause crucial data loss without you even realising it. According to the social engineering attack statistics by Gitnux, 12 per cent of social media users have clicked on malicious links and lost their personal data, leading to societal mistrust and mental health issues.

Another common issue is the expansion of digital surface that is prone to attack by hackers. Poor configuration of cloud platforms, employees working or using unsecured networks, and use of third-party software increase the possibility of cyberattacks.

Human behaviour plays a pivotal role in this regard as lack of awareness has emerged as one of the contributing factors to the expansion of digital vulnerabilities. Most of the users are unaware guests across various platforms, which makes them an easy prey for vicious data-hunters. Users involuntarily grant access to personal data even while shopping online. The unprecedented growth in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) has triggered unexpected vulnerabilities. For instance, digital cloning has become common and has led to incidents involving exploitation of privacy and financial scams.

Digital transformation has benefitted mankind in numerous ways, but it has also paved the way for certain vulnerabilities. These issues can be countered by combining innovation with strong security practices.

Ibrahim Afridi
Kohat

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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