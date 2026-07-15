Iran-linked vessels pass through Hormuz ahead of US blockade

The number of vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz ticked up the day before, with most of them linked to Iranian trade, before a US blockade took effect, shipping data showed, Reuters reports.

Nine of the 11 vessels that passed through the strait on Tuesday sailed via the Iranian route, ship-tracking data on Kpler showed. Of these, three empty oil tankers one Aframax-sized vessel and two Very Large Crude Carriers entered the strait, the data showed.

Vessels that exited the strait with Iranian exports included one VLCC carrying 2 million barrels of crude, a medium-range tanker with refined products, and two tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas, according to the data.