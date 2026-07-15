Real, Barca La Liga starts delayed

MADRID: Jose Mourinho’s first La Liga game in charge of Real Madrid in his second spell at the club will be away at Espanyol on Aug 22 after Los Blancos’ original opener was pushed back on Tuesday.

Real were due to host Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the season but La Liga have moved that game to Aug 26.

Champions Barcelona will now begin their season at Elche on Aug 23, with their original opener at home against Athletic Bilbao also delayed until Aug 27.

La Liga decided to change the schedule because several players from both sides are involved in the World Cup semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid, who also have players still at the tournament, will still kick off against Malaga on Wednesday Aug 19.

The Spanish top-flight season begins with Depo­rtivo Alaves hosting Getafe and Rayo Vallecano visiting Sevilla on Saturday Aug 15.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026