E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Podcast host remanded in judicial custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent podcast host Rehan Tariq on judicial remand in a case registered under blasphemy and prevention of electronic crime law.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the YouTuber before the court on expiry of his six-day physical remand.

The investigating officer of the agency told the court that no further custody of the suspect was required in the case.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo sent the YouTuber on 14-day judicial remand, noting that religious discussions should not be held without adequate religious knowledge.

The agency had arrested the YouTuber from Lahore international airport on his arrival from abroad.

The NCCIA registered the first information report against Tariq under section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Act 2016, section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, registered on June 25, said YouTuber Tariq conducted a podcast with a religious scholar and discussed highly sensitive and controversial sectarian issues, provoking controversy among the followers of different sects.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe