Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns

NAROWAL: Four people were killed and 15 others were injured when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle and overturned in Sheikhupura.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that information was received that a high-speed bus lost control while rescuing a motorcycle and overturned in Muridke near the Kala Khatai Road, Sadhanwali.

He said that rescue teams immediately reached the scene and found four people had died in the accident. They could not be identified yet, he said.

He said that 15 passengers, including Akram, Allah Bakhsh, Fazal Mahmood, Nasir Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, Kamran Akmal, Ali Hasnain, Muhammad Sharif, Kamal Ahmed and Hamza, had been seriously injured in the accident.

He said the rescue medical team shifted the injured to a government hospital in Narang Mandi after administering first aid. Whereas, six injured were discharged after providing them with first aid on the spot.

The rescue team had handed over the dead bodies to the local police, he added.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026