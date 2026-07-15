E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PPP holds rally against IWT breach by India

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party took to the streets on Tuesday, staging a protest at Liberty Chowk against India’s recent moves targeting the Indus Waters Treaty, as party leaders warned that any assault on Pakistan’s water rights would be met with resistance.

The rally, attended by party workers, was led by Lahore President Faisal Mir and Convener Majid Ghouri, who used the occasion to reaffirm the party’s position on the water dispute and to unveil plans for a major show of political strength later this month.

Speaking to the participants, Mir reiterated party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s stance that water must be treated as a shared resource for humanity rather than a tool of warfare, calling it a true reflection of Pakistan’s principled position on the issue. He cautioned that any aggression against Pakistan’s water rights would be resisted by the entire nation standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

Ghouri urged the global community to hold India accountable for not honouring its terms. He also announced that a public gathering planned for July 25 at Minar-i-Pakistan would serve as proof that Lahore remains a PPP stronghold.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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