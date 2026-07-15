E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Man, brother arrested for torturing wife to death

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: Kahna police arrested a suspect and his brother hours after he allegedly tortured his wife to death over family disputes on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Salman and his brother as Usman. Police registered a case against them on the complaint of the deceased woman’s brother, Javed.

Javed told police that Salman used to humiliate and torture his 35-year-old sister over petty domestic issues.

On the day of the incident, he said, Salman, in connivance with his brother, allegedly thrashed and injured his wife critically. She died when she was being shifted to hospital.

Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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